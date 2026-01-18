3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1971 That Are Timeless

The early 1970s brought music fans some of the greatest songs of the 20th century. Artists took what they learned from the late 1960s and supercharged it. The era was a Venn diagram of the mind-opening 60s and the power-packed 70s.

Here below, we wanted to explore three songs that bubbled up during that time period. A trio of classic rock songs that were both instant hits and long-term classics. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1971 that are timeless.

“Imagine” by John Lennon from ‘Imagine’ (1971)

Just a year or so after the dissolution of The Beatles, John Lennon released a song that may just have topped anything his former band had done. It’s a simple song, one that sticks in your head after a listen or two. And it asks the listener a question. Just for a moment, imagine something different. Do you think you can? A different way of life, a different set of goals, morals, or beliefs—can you imagine it? Any track that gets you to think about the world in a different way than you normally do is essential listening.

“Changes” by David Bowie from ‘Hunky Dory’ (1971)

Speaking of changing your mindset, this song is all about the concept of change in general. Since its release, it has become the anthem for those moments in your life when things are shifting. Bowie, one of the great chameleons of rock, knew what it meant to change and what it took. Reinvention is central when it comes to living life as an artist, and Bowie proved that in his day-to-day living and in the substance of his songs over and over again.

“Aqualung” by Jethro Tull from ‘Aqualung’ (1971)

When highlighting the early 1970s (specifically 1971) classic rock scene, it’s important to remember progressive rock. The sub-genre pushed minds and albums forward with possibility. Those artists who participated in the sound blended acoustic with electric guitars weren’t afraid to be abrupt or different, or change the way song structure worked. While some choices are odd today, others helped reshape the song itself. So, let’s remember prog rock group Jethro Tull and their signature “Aqualung” here with all its augmented beauty.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns