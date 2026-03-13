1970s Country Songs That Still Give Us Chills, Decades After They Were First Released

Country music had a heyday in the 1970s. The genre was firing on all cylinders, enjoying both commercial success and a strong creative streak. Some country artists were leaning into pop appeal, while others were focusing on intimate storytelling. There wasn’t a corner of this genre that wasn’t wowing audiences in one way or another. The three songs below are among the best of the decade. These country songs are so evergreen that they are chill-inducing even today. Revisit these affecting country classics.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1975, the Couple Known as Mr. And Mrs. Country Music Were Officially Divorced After Six Years of Marriage]

“Help Me Make It Through The Night” — Kris Kristofferson

Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” is one of the best examples of his songwriting chops. It’s relatable yet personal, affecting every listener differently. Kristofferson was an artist capable of exploring the darker sides of life. This song stares down heartache and uncertainty, unflinchingly.

A song is always most effective when it’s completely honest. Kristofferson bares it all in this song, emotionally investing the listener. No matter how many times you hear this song, it’s liable to give you chills.

“Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” — Crystal Gayle

Great vocals will always be chill-inducing. Country music has no shortage of great vocalists, but in the 1970s, one of the top voices was Crystal Gayle. Sister of Loretta Lynn, Gayle has equally great emotionality and vocal chops. She flexes both in “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

“You’ve found someone new and / Don’t it make my brown eyes blue,” Gayle sings in this touching track. Her vocals in this country song cut straight to the heart, sending chills up the listener’s spine. It’s impossible to hear this track without a visceral reaction. You don’t just hear it; you feel it, too.

“Blue Bayou” — Linda Ronstadt

Speaking of great vocalists, it doesn’t get much more powerful than Linda Ronstadt. She belts out the chorus to “Blue Bayou” with unprecedented power. Because of her vocals, this song demands attention. It can’t fade into the background. It’s chill-inducing to say the least, just as affecting as it was back in the 1970s.

Ronstadt highlights her vocal range on this track, starting off at the lower end of her register before launching into a high-flying belt. The transition from these two approaches is what gives this song its enduring appeal.

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