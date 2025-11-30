3 One-Word One-Hit Wonders From 1972 That Are Truly Awesome

Some people are verbal, loquacious. They can rattle off words left and right. You almost wonder where they come from and how someone can talk so much. But then there are those who are concise, quiet. They use words like $100 bills.

And it’s those folks we want to look into here below. Indeed, we wanted to dive into three songs that use very economical titles—titles that show concision and brevity as much as a vivid imagination. Indeed, these are three one-word one-hit wonders from 1972 that are truly awesome. If you were young in 1972, you probably remember these three one-hit wonders all too well.

“Gone” by Joey Heatherton from ‘The Joey Heatherton Album’ (1972)

This track from talent Joey Heatherton, which is a cover of a 1957 song by Ferlin Husky, peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release in 1972. Heatherton, who was a model, actress, and musician, was one of the alluring figures of the 1960s and 1970s. As a singer, her voice could swell and soar. And on “Gone”, she laments the absence of love in her life.

“Wildflower” by Skylark from ‘Skylark’ (1972)

This track from the Canadian-born rock band hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also has a very Pink Floyd vibe, psychedelic, deep, and meandering in the opening. And then after a nice guitar solo, the track blooms into an ode for another, whom the singer equates to a gentle flower. In the end, it’s an old-fashioned love song. One we can sing out from the bottom of our lungs.

“Suavecito” by Malo from ‘Malo’ (1972)

This track, which hit No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100, brings the Latin vibes. In fact, the Bay Area-born band that produced it was led, in part, by Jorge Santana, the brother of famed guitarist Carlos Santana. “Suavecito” by Malo is a song that fills your home and your soul with shoulder-shaking and hip-shaking joy. Check it out above and dive into the sea of sounds that are very of their time.

Photo via Art Zelin/Getty Images