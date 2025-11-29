3 One-Word One-Hit Wonders From 1979 To Learn by Heart

Have you ever wanted to go back in time? Us, too. But as some have said, if there ever was going to be time travel, we’d have it by now. Even if we aren’t smart enough now to create a time machine, someone in the future would have come back to visit, right? So, with time travel out as an option, the only thing to do is check out music from decades past.

Videos by American Songwriter

So, how about diving into the songs by one-hit wonders of 1979? That seminal year when classic rock, punk rock, disco, and the birth of hip-hop all collided. How about we get more specific and check out a trio of one-word one-hit wonders from that year? Indeed, let’s do just that! These are three one-word one-hit wonders from 1979 to learn by heart.

“Cars” by Gary Numan from ‘The Pleasure Principle’ (1979)

This song, which hit No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100, is an ode to, well, cars. We all know the feeling. Getting in your car, and you start thinking to yourself, Here in my car! Well, you can thank Gary Numan for that. Indeed, on this track, he sings, “Here in my car / I feel safest of all / I can lock all my doors / It’s the only way to live in cars.” It’s emblazoned in so many minds. His monotone, almost robotic voice. Like a car greeting you.

“Funkytown” by Lipps Inc. from ‘Mouth To Mouth’ (1979)

This track, which peaked at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100, makes you want to pull out a map and find Funkytown on it. Then you could chart a course for the capital of funk. If only it were real… But in its place, you can find Funkytown in your own living room. Just put on this phenomenal disco track and let yourself be transported to some place new and, of course, funky.

“Rolene” by Moon Martin from ‘Escape From Domination’ (1979)

This tune, which hit No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100, almost sounds like a Talking Heads or David Byrne song. Or like Fleetwood Mac. Either way, it sounds like someone or something. But it’s that same familiarity that made this song a hit and popular in its day. And it also may be why it didn’t stand up to the test of time.) Either way, “Rolene” is a pleasant tune to get to know and even learn by heart next time you want to time-travel back to the late 70s.

Photo by Fraser Gray/Shutterstock