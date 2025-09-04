3 Overplayed Songs From 1978 You Want To Forget but Can’t

The year was 1978, and there was a lot of disco happening. But if you think I’m going to talk smack about Bee Gees or Chic, then you’ve come knocking on the wrong door. With the popularity of album-oriented radio in the 1970s, many songs became playlist staples—though AOR still spun plenty of singles alongside the deep cuts. And the three overplayed songs below have remained in endless rotation, whether you like it or not.

“Lay Down Sally” by Eric Clapton

Released as a single at the tail end of 1977, “Lay Down Sally” is Eric Clapton’s upbeat rootsy tune from Slowhand. Here, Clapton lays down a riff like J. J. Cale, and overall, there’s really nothing wrong with it. But I have a hard time with peppy songs. Which is, admittedly, a personal flaw. Nonetheless, when I’m in the mood for Clapton, I’m cranking “Cocaine” (speaking of Cale), “Badge”, or “Layla”. Or pretty much anything from John Mayall’s Blues Breakers album.

There is nothing that is wrong,

In wanting you to stay here with me.

I know you’ve got somewhere to go,

But won’t you make yourself at home and stay with me?

And don’t you ever leave.

“Dust In The Wind” by Kansas

Before you come at me, hear me out. The intro guitar part to “Dust In The Wind” fits in the “Stairway To Heaven” category. If you’ve spent any time in a guitar shop, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about. Now, this track has nearly a billion plays on Spotify, so I know I’m outnumbered here. Though I tend to agree with Socrates on the value of public opinion. But to end on a positive note, “Carry On Wayward Son” still rocks when you’re in the mood for a 70s progressive jam.

I close my eyes,

Only for a moment and the moment’s gone.

All my dreams,

Pass before my eyes, a curiosity.

“Come Sail Away” by Styx

This entry on our list of overplayed songs became a Top 10 hit in 1978 and remains one of Styx’s most beloved songs. Dennis DeYoung’s piano ballad is an escapist tune with an “open course for the virgin sea.” I think I’m okay with it until the rest of the band kicks in. It’s one of those tracks with multiple movements and a whimsical keyboard solo. When the band returns after the keyboard solo, DeYoung repeats the song’s title without variation for over a minute until the track finally fades out. It’s almost like Styx couldn’t figure out how to end it.

On board, I’m the captain.

So climb aboard,

We’ll search for tomorrow,

On every shore.

Photo by Ian Dickson/Shutterstock