Foreigner Frontman Lou Gramm Excited to Introduce Band’s New Musical at Upcoming Benefit Event: “It’s Gonna Be a Fun Night” (Exclusive)

Original Foreigner lead singer Lou Gramm was estranged from the band he co-founded for many years. During the past decade, though, Gramm began collaborating with the group again on a par-time basis.

This year, for example, he made guest appearances at several Foreigner concerts, joining the group’s current lineup to sing a few classic tunes at the end of the shows. Lou also recently contributed vocals to some unfinished recordings that will be featured on the upcoming expanded reissue of Foreigner’s classic 1981 album, 4.

Meanwhile, this Friday, September 5, Gramm will take part in a special benefit event for an upcoming Foreigner musical that will premiere in April 2026 at Long Island University in Brookville, New York. The band will be giving an acoustic performance at the event, and Lou is expected to sing a few songs with the group.

Gramm recently talked with American Songwriter about the benefit, the musical, and some of his other upcoming plans with Foreigner.

Lou admitted that he wasn’t sure about all of the details regarding the fundraiser, but he explained, “I think I’m gonna be introducing the new musical to everyone, for the press and such.”

He added, “I’m anxious to hear how they do our songs. I’ll be their worst critics. … And I’m trusting it’s gonna be a fun night.”

As previously reported, the production is titled Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical. The show will premiere at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on Long Island University’s Post campus. The musical will be directed by veteran Broadway performer Adam Pascal, whose acting credits include Rent, Aida, Chicago, and more.

Pascal also will perform with Foreigner at the acoustic show.

About Gramm’s Upcoming Performances with Foreigner

On Saturday, September 6, a day after the benefit, Foreigner will play a special invite-only concert on Ellis Island in New York City harbor in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. The show will be filmed for an upcoming Foreigner documentary expected to premiere in 2026.

Gramm and some surprise guests will be joining the band’s current lineup to perform at the concert. Attendance for the special gig is limited to 250 people.

Meanwhile, Gramm also will be performing with Foreigner at a series of eight U.S. concerts this December. The shows will celebrate the deluxe reissue of Foreigner’s 4 album, which will be released on September 12. The concerts are scheduled from a December 4-5 stand in Port Chester, New York, through a December 13 show in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Gramm explained about the shows, “[We’re gonna be performing … the whole Foreigner 4 album live, and maybe a couple other songs, ’cause we play an hour and a half.”

Lou noted that he’ll probably be joining the group for four or five songs at each of the concerts.

“I’m not singing everything,” he shared, adding, “I guarantee it’ll be a lot of fun.”

More About the Foreigner 4 Reissue

As previously reported, the deluxe reissue of Foreigner’s chart-topping 1981 album 4 will feature several previously unreleased songs and unheard alternate versions, along with a variety of archival live performances.

One rare track, a tune titled “Fool If You Love Him,” was issued as an advance digital single in July. Foreigner began recording the song in late 1980 and early ’81 at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. The song wasn’t completed at the time, though, and remained in the vaults for decades. Fast forward to 2025, Gramm returned to the studio to finish “Fool If You Love Him,” recording fresh vocals and adding a new verse that he’d written.

Gramm told American Songwriter that another archival track from the 4 sessions that he helped complete with new vocals also will appear on the reissue. He described that tune as an “uptempo, fun song.”

“[T]hey’re good songs,” Lou added about the recently completed tunes. “[Y]ou know, a lot of times when bands or artists record albums, [there are] usually 10 songs on an album, and they write 12 or 14 songs. And it’s not the best ones that get on the album. There’s usually a deadline when you got to stop recording, because you have a time [when the album is] supposed to be released. … So a lot of times, the songs that are on the album are the ones that are finished, not necessarily the best ones.

You can pre-order Foreigner’s 4 reissue now.

More About the Benefit Event and the New Foreigner Musical

Feels Like the First Time – The Foreigner Musical is a collaboration between the band, Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, and Long Island University’s Post Theatre Company. The production is being developed as part of the school’s and the Tilles Center’s New Works Initiative.

Feels Like the First Time will feature 14 classic Foreigner songs. A staged reading of the musical is scheduled for this fall. The production will get its world premiere on April 17, 2026, at LIU’s Little Theatre, and will run through April 26.

Pascal, who is the inaugural Artist-in-Residence at Long Island University, is leading a creative team that includes book writer Stephen Garvey and orchestrator/arranger David Abbinanti.

Meanwhile, Gramm will be on hand to greet attendees at an exclusive VIP cocktail reception before the September 5 concert. For more information about the event, and to purchase tickets, visit TillesCenter.org.

