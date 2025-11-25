“I Always Had a Sneaking Ambition To Do It”: The Joyful Reunion Behind Paul McCartney’s Iconic James Bond Theme Song

The James Bond franchise is a legacy-making role for an actor. Each person who steps into his shoes joins a long list of formidable artists. In the same way, each musician who is tasked with writing the theme for a particular Bond film is a part of a long lineage. It’s a task not just any musician is up to. Many artists delivered powerful musical moments to these films, but Paul McCartney‘s Bond theme remains a fan favorite. Learn more about the story behind McCartney’s “Live And Let Die” below.

The Story Behind Paul McCartney’s Bond Theme

Though everyone has their own opinion on which Bond theme is the best, McCartney and Wings’ “Live And Let Die” is on most people’s shortlist—if not the number one pick. This rock anthem has the perfect mix of grandiosity and mystique. It’s the epitome of what makes a Bond film so intriguing.

Apple Records’ Ron Kass first approached McCartney to write the theme song for the 1973 film of the same name. “Writing a Bond song is a bit of an accolade,” McCartney wrote about the offer in his book, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. “And I always had a sneaking ambition to do it…I said ‘Yeah, I’d probably be interested’…trying not to seem too enthusiastic.”

After saying yes to the mammoth project, McCartney borrowed inspiration from the namesake book for his soundtrack cut.

Paul McCartney, Wings, and George Martin

Wings was still in its infancy when McCartney tapped them to perform “Live And Let Die.” McCartney wrote the song and then brought in his bandmates for a live feel. This song also marked the first time in a long time that McCartney and George Martin had worked together. The latter handled the orchestral moments.

“It was a joy,” McCartney said of working with Martin again. “I showed him the chords and how the song was structured, and the central riff.”

For the lyrics, McCartney used the film’s title as a jumping-off point. With the title being a play on the popular phrase “live and let live,” McCartney saw his song as about a loss of innocence.

“I thought, ’Live and let die – okay, really what they mean is live and let live, and there’s the switch,” McCartney once said. “So I just thought, ‘When you were younger you used to say that, but now you say this.’”

The lyrics McCartney landed on mirror that sentiment well. When you were young / And your heart was an open book / You used to say, “Live and let live”…But if this ever-changing world / in which we’re livin’ / Makes you give in and cry / Say live and let die, he sings.

Though this song was written with the context of the Bond film in mind, it has enough merit to be a hit on its own. This was proven by the stellar chart performance of “Live And Let Die.” Revisit McCartney’s cinematic masterpiece below.



(Photo by Wilson/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)