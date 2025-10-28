3 Phenomenal Acoustic Numbers From Rock Bands Who Typically Blow the Speakers

If you’re looking to listen to acoustic tracks, you usually don’t browse through the catalogs of rock groups like Aerosmith, Black Sabbath, and Mötley Crüe. After all, those types of bands are known for pushing the limits of the human ear. However, on rare occasions, some bands known for raging audible warfare on your ears have also released some incredible acoustic tracks, including these three.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Going To California” by Led Zeppelin

The moment you read the headline of this article, you surely predicted the selection of this song. Is it a predictable selection? Maybe, but it’s arguably one of the greatest acoustic classic rock songs of all time, so why wouldn’t we put it on our list? Nevertheless, Led Zeppelin‘s “Going To California” is one of their staple tracks, but it certainly doesn’t associate with their sonically aggressive style.

Released in 1971, “Going To California” was part of Led Zeppelin’s fourth studio album, Led Zeppelin IV. While Zeppelin had released acoustic tracks before this, “Going To California” became one of their most popular. Consequently, they showed the world that they could draw from genre influences like bluegrass and folk and put their own unique twist on them.

“Blue, Red and Grey” by The Who

Some of The Who‘s most notable tracks include “My Generation”, “Won’t Get Fooled Again”, and “Baba O’Riley”. The common denominator of those songs is their impressive sound. However, that isn’t the only thing The Who is all about, and if you’re looking for a different side of the rock band, then listen to their acoustic track, “Blue, Red and Grey”.

This single will truly make you question your familiarity with The Who, as there are no electric instruments and no choruses of grandeur. There is merely Pete Townshend, a ukulele, horns, and simple lyrics about enjoying life’s most mundane and common moments.

“Patience” by Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses‘ appeal seemingly revolves around Axl Rose singing until he’s red in the face and Slash playing guitar as if he’s making it cry out of pain. That is why the masses love them, and that is why they are one of the most notable rock bands of the 1980s. However, among the songs featuring raspy vocal crescendos and ear-piercing guitar solos is their 1988 acoustic single, “Patience”.

Don’t get us wrong, this is evidently a Guns N’ Roses tune. But it is also a break from the guttural and growling sound of their other hit songs. In the GNR catalog, it is a breath of fresh air, a reset, and ultimately, a song that shows off the band’s underrated, diverse musical toolset.

Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images