Listen to The Who’s Rare Cover of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There,” from the Upcoming Deluxe ‘Who Are You’ Reissue

The Who has shared a rare recording of the band covering a classic Beatles during a rehearsal 1977 session. The track, which features The Who playing raucous, rough, and rocking version of the Fab Four’s 1963 hit “I Saw Her Standing There,” will be included in the upcoming Super Deluxe Edition of the Who Are You album.

Videos by American Songwriter

The “I Saw Her Standing There” cover features drummer Keith Moon on lead vocals, with frontman Roger Daltrey singing along. According to the information of The Who’s YouTube channel, the recording also features backing vocals by Andy Fairweather-Low and Billy Nicholls. Fairweather-Low and Nicholls also sang on multiple tracks on the Who Are You album.

The rendition of “I Saw Her Standing There” is one of more than a dozen songs from a 1977 rehearsal at The Who’s Shepperton Studios in London featured on the Super Deluxe Edition of the Who Are You reissue, which will be released on October 31. Another tune from the session was a cover of the Beach Boys hit “Barbara Ann” sung by Moon.

As previously reported, the Super Deluxe Edition will feature seven CDs and a Blu-ray disc. The collection includes a remastered version of the originally released Who Are You mix by producer Jon Astley; an initial mix by producer Glyn Johns that the band rejected; various session outtakes, demos, and alternate mixes; rehearsals and performances recorded at Shepperton Studios in 1977, 1978, and 1979; and live performances from The Who’s 1979 U.S. tour, which featured Moon’s successor, Kenney Jones, on drums.

The Blu-ray features new Atmos, stereo, and 5.1 surround mixes by acclaimed studio whiz Steven Wilson.

More About the Who Are You Reissues

The Super Deluxe box set features more than 70 previously unheard tracks. It comes packaged with a 100-page hardback book featuring extensive notes by Who expert Matt Kent, track-by-track details and session information, and Wilson’s notes on his Dolby Atmos mix. The book also features rare photos, images of memorabilia and ephemera, and more.

Among the interesting unheard tracks on the Super Deluxe box set’s CDs is a version of “Sister Disco” featuring a “lost” guitar part by Pete Townshend that Wilson rediscovered.

Also included is a May 1978 performance recorded at Shepperton Studios for the Who rockumentary The Kid Are Alright. The performance was The Who’s last with Moon, who died in September 1978 at age 32. In addition, the box set features an early version of “Who Are You” performed at a 1976 concert in Toronto.

The Who Are You reissue also will be available as deluxe four-LP and two-CD packages, and limited-edition colored-vinyl and half-speed-master vinyl LPs.

Visit TheWho.com for complete details about the various versions of the Who Are You reissues, which can be pre-ordered now.

About Who Are You

Who Are You was The Who’s eighth studio effort, and its last to feature Moon. The album was released August 18, 1978, five days before the drummer died of an accidental prescription-drug overdose.

The nine-track collection was considered a return to form for the band following its modestly successful 1975 album, The Who By Numbers. Who Are You found the band, and particularly principal songwriter Pete Townshend, reflecting on the changing musical landscape, as punk rock began to gain popularity in the U.K.

The album’s hit title track was inspired by a night Townshend spent partying with Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook.

“Who Are You” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album also included such other popular tunes as “New Song,” “Sister Disco,” and “Had Enough.”

Who Are You reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200. The album was certified double platinum by the RIAA for sales of more than 2 million copies in the U.S.

The Who and “I Saw Her Standing There”

According to Setlist.fm, The Who only played “I Saw Her Standing There” in concert after the 1977 rehearsal performance. The first time was, appropriately enough, at Shea Stadium in New York City on October 13, 1982. The second was at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on November 15, 1996.

(Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)