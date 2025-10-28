These 4 New Country Artists Are Carrying the Traditional Country Torch

Country music has, like any other genre of music, gone through its share of changes and evolution over the years. As new artists emerge, some tend to blur the lines between country and pop, to the dismay of pure country music fans. Fortunately, there are still some artists who love traditional country music, including these four.

Their careers might just be getting started, but they are already proving their allegiance to traditional country music with the songs they release.

Zach Top

From the beginning of his career, Zach Top has been a proponent of traditional country music, and it shows. Top’s first album, Cold Beer & Country Music, came out in 2024, followed by one year later. All of his songs, including his debut “Sounds Like The Radio”, sound like they could be played on radios decades ago.

Top has fans of all ages, including Alan Jackson. Jackson invited Top to open for him on some dates of his final Last Call: One More For The Road Tour.

Ella Langley

In an era when artists are trying to sound polished and modern, Langley is breaking the mold and doing it very, very well. Langley’s music not only sounds country, including her No. 1 “You Look Like You Love Me” duet with Riley Green, but she is also boldly turning down any modern technology that might make her sound more polished.

“I think what’s so hard about that, too, is everything’s so perfect that you see now,” Langley reflects (via Country Now). “Every picture’s been edited, every song has autotune. Not only on vocals, but most of the instruments. Everything’s so perfect presented to you that live music is almost like, ‘Oh God, that sounds like a live vocal.’ And people are getting less and less familiar with what a live vocal sound like.”

Gavin Adcock

If there is a modern-day outlaw in country music, it might be Gavin Adcock. Adcock is not only releasing great music, but is building a career reminiscent of artists like Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and more.

Adcock is also building a fanbase without feeling the need to pursue massive hits at radio. His debut Actin’ Up Again came out in 2024, followed by Own Worst Enemy one year later, both successful projects without feeling the need to appease radio.

Also like his predecessors, Adcock isn’t afraid to speak his mind, especially when it comes to artists like Beyoncé claiming they are country.

Jackson Dean

Like Adcock, Jackson Dean also has a bit of outlaw in him, mixed among his innate traditional country music sound. Dean is creating a career not only with his vocals, but his ability to craft great story songs, including his current hit single, “Heavens To Betsy”. It’s something that used to be a pillar of traditional country music, and something Dean vows to make part of his music.

“There is also a love of nostalgia these days and a bit of a trend of romanticizing things of the past,” Dean tells Grammy.com. What’s old becomes beloved again.”

