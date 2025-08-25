3 Pop Songs From the 1980s That I Used To Hate but Now Absolutely Love

The era of 1980s pop music might just be the most mutually despised genre of all time. People who agree with this notion seemingly believe the genre to be overdone, shallow, overly corny, cliché, and kitschy. Are they wrong about any of those things? Not necessarily, as 80s pop music does have an air to it that smells similar to such things. However, like all music, there is a time and place for it, so it isn’t all bad.

If you are a hater of 1980s pop music, then bear with us, and we might just help you change your mind. So, open your minds and your ears, because here are three pop songs of the 1980s that I absolutely hated—but now absolutely love.

“St. Elmo’s Fire (Man In Motion)” by John Parr

John Parr‘s 1984 single falls under the 1980s subgenre of pop rock. Even though it is not strictly a pop 80s song, it certainly contains elements utilized in popular 80s music. Nevertheless, Parr’s hit, created for the film St. Elmo’s Fire, is everything you want in an 80s pop hit. It has a catchy chorus worthy of scream singing to, hair metal guitar, and, of course, the saxophone.

Is it overly dramatic? Sure, but that’s part of its appeal, and we aren’t the only ones who agree, as the masses of the year did as well. Following its 1984 release, Parr’s single peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks.

“Just Like Heaven” by The Cure

The Cure‘s 1987 hit single, “Just Like Heaven”, very well might be the catchiest 1980s song of all time. Now, disagree with us on that if you want, but what we dare you to disagree with is the fact that there is sentimental romance embedded in this song. It holds a nostalgic angst that seemingly demands one to reminisce on their youthful years, even if they didn’t grow up in the 80s.

The Cure is the epitome of 80s pop, and while they hold an alternative sound, they incorporate all the tropes of the genre. Though more often than not, they did so in a fairly refreshing way, especially in this single.

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

If you’ve ever been to a wedding or some event like it, then you’ve surely danced to, or at least tapped your foot to Whitney Houston‘s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody”. It’s a staple dance single, and if you can let your guard down, a phenomenally happy five or so minutes.

We don’t even need to explain what makes this an 80s song, because, after all, Whitney Houston was the 80s. Like many of her singles, the masses fell in love with this one as well. After its release, Houston’s track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

