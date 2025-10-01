3 Power Couples Who Have Both Had Incredible Music Careers

Talk about power couples! It’s no surprise musicians often fall for each other, with their musical backgrounds giving them plenty to bond over.

Videos by American Songwriter

Three couples in particular have showed their staying power, both in their relationship and in their respective careers. Keep reading to learn about those three pairs.

Amy Grant and Vince Gill

Married since 2000, Amy Grant and Vince Gill are one of music’s most iconic couples. Their musical relationship dates back even further than their romantic one. They first performed together in 1993. They collaborated for the first time a year later on the track “House of Love”.

That was just the start of the incredible partnership. In the years since, they’ve become renowned for their Christmas at the Ryman shows and even released a Christmas album in 2024.

Grant and Gill have also been successful in their own right. Throughout her career in Christian music, Grant has sold over 30 million records and won six Grammy Awards. As for Gill, he’s sold upwards of 26 million records and taken home 22 Grammys.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw

There’s arguably no couple more associated with country music than Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The pair met in 1994 and went on tour together—with Hill opening for McGraw—two years later. While on the road, McGraw popped the question, and the pair tied the knot later that year.

The parents of three daughters toured together many times in the years since, embarking on the Soul2Soul tour in 2000, 2006, and 2017. Hill and McGraw collaborated many times over the years as well, including on the tracks “Let’s Make Love” and “Like We Never Loved at All”. The couple also worked together onscreen, co-starring in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883.

Individually, the pair has been successful. Hill has sold nearly 50 million albums and won five Grammys, while McGraw has sold over 80 million records and taken home three Grammys.

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks have both had wildly successful country music careers. The couple met in 1987, but their relationship began as a professional one. They often collaborated and performed together—even winning a Grammy for Best Country Collaboration—before things turned romantic.

In 2005, Yearwood and Brooks tied the knot. Countless musical collabs followed, but it wasn’t until nearly a decade later that they embarked on a world tour together. They released their first joint album, Christmas Together, in 2016.

Throughout her career, Yearwood has sold 15 million albums and taken home three Grammys. For his part, Brooks is responsible for 162 million albums sold and is the proud winner of two Grammys.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images