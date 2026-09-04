3 Powerhouse Duets From the 1970s That Captured a Lost Era

These powerhouse songs will instantly transport you back to an era that no longer exists. Listening to these duets will pick you up and drop you off in the 1970s. Revisit these tracks for a dose of nostalgia, whether you were alive during this era or not. They are hard-hitting all the same.

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Videos by American Songwriter

“No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” — Barbra Streisand and Donna Summer

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There are very few vocalists around today who can match the pure talent of Barbra Streisand or Donna Summer. So when we put these two powerhouses together, they create an insurmountable barrier that no one can hope to clear. They joined forces with “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” in 1979.

Streisand’s theatrical vocals paired perfectly with Summer’s pop-forward, tender ones. The intimate opening highlights the strength of their vocals, while the upbeat chorus demonstrates their ability to infuse energy into their performances. This duet is perfection through and through. No one has been able to match up to this since.

“Ease On Down The Road” — Diana Ross and Michael Jackson

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Recorded for The Wiz, this Diana Ross and Michael Jackson duet highlights two of the greatest voices to ever come out of pop music. Though this song had specific inspirations, it also had massive pop crossover appeal, largely due to the sheer star power of these two vocalists.

This song is uber simple. It basically repeats the same refrain over and over, mirroring the original Wizard Of Oz’s “Follow the yellow brick road” chant. This version of Dorothy and friends’ roadmap is far more exciting than its source material and offers far more replay value.

“Whenever I Call You ‘Friend’” – Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks

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“Whenever I call you ‘friend’ / I begin to think I understand / Anywhere we are / You and I have always been / Ever and ever,” the touching opening line to Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks’ “Whenever I Call You Friend” reads. These two rockers’ voices pair perfectly together. They both carry some innate nostalgia, making this duet beautiful in any decade and also transportive.

This is a very 1970s duet, and that’s more than a good thing. Loggins and Nicks highlighted the best that era had to offer with this song. Listening to it might be the secret to time travel.

(Photo by Chris Walter/Getty Images)