3 Protest Anthems From the 20th Century That Still Inspire College Students Today

Protest anthems come and go in every generation. But in the 20th century, particularly during the Vietnam War, some of the greatest songs, both lyrically and musically, hit the airwaves in droves. Many leaned toward folk rock, but so many protest anthems in the 20th century crossed genre boundaries in pretty interesting ways. And many of those protest anthems are still heard by and used by college activists today. Let’s look at just a few examples.

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“Fight The Power” by Public Enemy (1989)

“Our freedom of speech is freedom of death / We’ve got to fight the powers that be.”

Hip-hop was a vital source of information back in its early days. The genre was a way for people to express themselves, sure. But it was also a way to paint a picture of the lives of Black Americans in a way that the media at the time wasn’t really doing. “Fight The Power” was an incredible example of that. This song explores so many different themes in African American culture and history while also being a call to action to fight one’s oppressors.

“Ohio” by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young (1970)

“What if you knew her / And found her dead on the ground / How can you run when you know?”

There was no avoiding this one. This protest album, written by Neil Young, was penned immediately after the tragic Kent State massacre in May 1970. The mass military shooting of unarmed college students killed four and injured nine. The event had increasingly dampened many Americans’ view of the government at the time and the too-long-raging Vietnam War. The horrific tragedy spurred more college students to protest, rather than shy away in fear. And many of today’s young student activists look to this song as a reminder of what can happen when one stands up for what is right.

“Killing In The Name” by Rage Against The Machine (1992)

“Some of those that work forces / Are the same that burn crosses.”

This Rage Against The Machine gem is considered a precursor to the nu metal boom that would kick off at the end of the decade. But more so, it’s known as one of the most direct and intense protest anthems against police brutality, spurred on by the assault of Rodney King and the subsequent Los Angeles riots in 1992. This song has come back into vogue off and on through the years. It remains one of RATM’s most popular protest anthems among college students and youths.

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