3 Quick Facts on ‘America’s Got Talent’ 5-Year-Old Drumming Sensation Chrisyius Whitehead

Chrisyius Whitehead has already stolen hearts on America’s Got Talent ahead of this week’s episode with his overall adorable-ness and surprising drumming talent at just five years old. Season 19 has kicked off with many likable (and maybe not-so-likable) auditions. But none are quite as cute and pint-sized as Chrisyius. We can’t wait to see his full audition tonight! Let’s look at some quick facts about the talented young Chrisyius Whitehead.

Videos by American Songwriter

He’s the Son of a Pastor

Little Chrisyius was born in January 2019 to parents Chris and Dawandrea Whitehead. Chris, in particular, is a pastor. Chrisyius has been raised in the church since he was born, and his father says he has been playing the drums at church for special joyous occasions for a while now.

He Went Viral Online Before His Audition on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Chrisyius is likely going to gain even more attention with his audition on America’s Got Talent. However, he’s already pretty well-known online in gospel circles. The TikTok video below launched Chrisyius into internet fame. In the video, he drummed along to a worship song with his siblings (Ki’Marie, CJ, and Christian) in a car with their father. Chrisyius Whitehead doesn’t have his own TikTok (obviously) but the viral video was posted to his family’s account.

If you want to get on America’s Got Talent, there are quite a few hoops to jump through in order to be considered. When it came to Chrisyius, the AGT team actually reached out to his family to get him on the show for Season 19. The producers were thrilled with what they saw, and Chrisyius and his family soon ended up on the AGT stage.

“[I thought] it was a scam so I ignored them BUT a little while passed and they reached out again, after speaking with them my husband and I prayed about it for a little while and decided to accept the offer…” said Dawandrea, Chrisyius’ mother.

Chrisyius Whitehead’s America’s Got Talent audition will air tonight at 8:00 pm ET on NBC.

Photo by Trae Patton, courtesy of NBC

