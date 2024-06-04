4 of the Most Beloved Contestants From ‘America’s Got Talent’

The America’s Got Talent stage has seen many incredible artists and performers show off their respective chops through the years. While not every contestant is expert-level talented (and many come on the show just for some quick exposure), there have been many who are the perfect mix of talented and easy to love. Let’s look at four of the most beloved contestants from America’s Got Talent and where they are today!

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Kechi Okwuchi

When one thinks of the most beloved contestants from America’s Got Talent, Kechi Okwuchi is usually someone who comes to mind. In 2005, the young Okwuchi was involved in a plane crash. The resulting burn injuries covered over 65% of her body. But the inspiring Okwuchi is not one to let tragedy overshadow her life and dreams.

Her Season 12 audition was incredible and her voice is nothing short of a gift. Today, she’s still performing and doing motivational speaking gigs.

2. Evie Clair

This ultra-talented singer auditioned for Season 12, and she left the show with a great career in her future. The Arizona teen (at the time) dedicated her performances to her father, who was battling cancer at the time. Unfortunately, he passed before the final round of the show. Clair has gone on to release a hit album.

3. Taylor Williamson

This Season 8 contestant started his stand-up career when he was in high school. He was very popular with the judges and the audience. Williamson made it all the way to second place on AGT. He even got a standing ovation from two of the judges after his gut-busting stand-up routine in the semi-finals. Williamson continued to tour after the show wrapped.

4. Mandy Harvey

Mandy Harvey’s story is nothing short of inspiring. The singer/songwriter went deaf when she turned 18, which proved to be tragic considering she loved music. That didn’t stop her. She continued her career in music and left a lasting impression on viewers during her time on AGT and even earned a Golden Buzzer. She’s since become an ambassador for No Barriers.

Photo courtesy of Mandy Harvey

