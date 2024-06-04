Wife of Jason Aldean Taken to the ER After Falling Down Stairs While on Vacation

There are probably worse places to break a bone than in Switzerland. Brittany Kerr Aldean, wife of country star Jason Aldean, recently found this out the hard way. The lifestyle blogger landed in the emergency room after a dream vacation took a painful turn.

Videos by American Songwriter

Brittany Explains Her Injury

Brittany, 36, detailed the story for her social media following in an Instagram post Sunday (June 2.) In the video, the former NBA dancer sips an adult beverage while sporting a bandaged hand.

“You’re probably wondering how I ended up here,” Brittany says to the camera with a smirk. “I broke my hand. In Switzerland.”

“Cheers,” she adds sarcastically, before taking a long sip. Next, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer’s wife strikes an ironic pose with her uninjured hand.

Brittany couldn’t resist captioning the video with a pun. “Took a ride on the not-so-funicular and Switzerland’ed in the ER,” she wrote.

In her Instagram Stories, the actress further elaborated on “how she got there.”

“We were taking this funicular up, which is basically this little train that takes you up the mountain,” Brittany said, according to Taste of Country. “It was taking us to our hotel.”

The stairs were shallow, so she grabbed ahold of Jason and the railing for support. Then, “My body weight went forward and fell like down the stairs, and then my hand stayed,” Brittany said.

[RELATED: Jason Aldean Speaks on the Impact of His Toby Keith Tribute Performance at ACM Awards]

Jason Aldean Says He Is Grateful His Wife Always Has His Back

The “She’s Country” singer (born Jason Aldine Williams) has enjoyed a highly decorated career in Nashville. Of Aldean’s 38 singles, 27 have topped either Billboard’s Hot Country Songs or the Country Airplay chart. However, the Macon, Georgia native and his bride have also courted controversy in recent years.

Throughout it all, though, the “Big Green Tractor” singer knows he can rely on his wife. The couple tied the knot in 2015 and share two children, along with Jason’s elder daughters from his previous marriage.

“Whether it be… stuff that’s going on with me or stuff that’s going on with her. You know, different business things that we have, and we just kind of lean on each other for a lot of that stuff,” Jason, 47, said in a recent interview.

He continued, “We’re on the same page. [Brittany] knows the lifestyle… that she kind of signed up for. And she’s been, you know, a great fit for that. She knows the drill at this point.”

Featured image by Ayisha Collins/FilmMagic