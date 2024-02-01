3 Rare Bruce Springsteen Songs You Need to Listen To

Bruce Springsteen’s catalog is vast. Only the truly die-hard fans will have the wherewithal to look into the nooks and crannies. If you want to take that leap, start your journey with the three rare tracks, below.

1. “Unsatisfied Heart”

“Unsatisfied Heart” is slightly folk-influenced. Springsteen levels with the listener, singing about living with regrets. He adopts the persona of a pilgrim (a stranger in this land) to help tell this story of strife and pining. Springsteen is no stranger to expertly crafting characters. He flexes that ability in this song.

Sir I am a pilgrim, a stranger in this land

Once I had a home here, my salvation was at hand

I lived in a house of gold, yeah, on a far hillside

I had two beautiful children and a kind and loving wife

2. “Preacher’s Daughter”

“Preacher’s Daughter” doesn’t live in the same world as most of Springsteen’s catalog. You’d sooner find a ’50s crooner recording this track than this ’80s rock icon. nevertheless, Springsteen flexes the breadths of his musicality on this rarity. Soft, tender, and heart-felt are three words we’d use to describe this track. Though those descriptors aren’t unheard of in Springsteen’s other music, he tends to lean into anthems more often–which makes this song a welcomed change of pace.

I got a date with the preacher’s daughter

She give me life, she bring me water

Every Sunday I watch her work

Pretty little self in a pretty little church

Daddy gives her a nod, she takes collection

Her daddy gives her a nod, she kneels by his side

Well I’d sell my soul for just one touch

The good Lord would too if he loved her half as much

3. “Protection”

“Protection” was first recorded by Donna Summer for her debut album. That fact might come as a shock after you hear it in all its Springsteen-ean glory. The rough and tumble rock songs could find a comfortable home on any one of The Boss’ albums. Don’t get us wrong, Summer’s version is equally as enticing, but we can’t help but think Springsteen should’ve coveted this track for himself. Check out Springsteen’s rare recording of this song, below.

Night after night

I keep holding on

You say you love me

Then you leave me so lonely

Baby I dont believe a word youre sayin’

I think its all some evil game youre playin’

(Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)