Just Like Heaven Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, & More

Goldenvoice’s Just Like Heaven festival has had a special place in the hearts of Californians since its inception in 2019. Now it looks like we’re getting another fest in 2024, and the lineup is pretty exciting. Headlining this one-day fest are The Postal Service, Phoenix, Death Cab For Cutie, The War On Drugs, Miike Snow, Passion Pit, and Alvvays.

Additional acts include Two Door Cinema Club, Phantogram, Metric, Tegan And Sara, Washed Out, Broken Social Scene, Sleigh Bells, Warpaint, CSS, Be Your Own Pet, The GO! Team, Them Jeans, and Chris Cruse. Plus, fans will get to experience the reunion and return of indie rock band Gossip. A Club Called Rhonda will also be supporting the fest.

Just Like Heaven Fest will take place on Saturday, May 18 in Pasadena, California at Brookside at the Rose Bowl. This festival is a one-day event.

“passes to our little planet are on sale now 🪐 what indie rock anthem are you looking forward to hearing most at Just Like Heaven?” said an Instagram post for the fest, accompanied by photos of past festivalgoers enjoying the show.

You can find official tickets through StubHub.

Just Like Heaven Fest was initially conceived back in 2019 with the intention of creating a festival that focused on 2000s-era indie rock and pop artists. Its first year was extremely successful with The Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Phoenix headlining the initial show. Since then, Just Like Heaven Fest just keeps getting better. Fans may be disappointed that this event will be one day only, but if anything, that just makes the upcoming fest even more special.



Just Like Heaven Festival 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Goldenvoice

Just Like Heaven Festival 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for Just Like Heaven Fest 2024 go on sale?

Tickets to Just Like Heaven Fest are currently on sale to the general public. Any presale events or opportunities have since passed.

Where can I purchase official tickets to Just Like Heaven Fest 2024?

You can find tickets to Just Like Heaven Fest through AXS (via the festival website) as well as StubHub.

How much do Just Like Heaven Fest 2024 tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are a few different pricing tiers available for this festival. General admission tickets start at $179 for group packages and $199 for individual passes. VIP tickets start at $379 and Clubhouse tickets start at $659.

There are also parking passes available that start at $25. If you want to use the fest’s payment plan, you can pay 50% of the ticket price upfront and pay off the remaining balance by March 15.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

There are a few differences worth noting between the different ticket packages for Just Like Heaven Fest. To start, general admission passes include access to the festival grounds, as well as food and beverage vendors on the premises.

VIP ticketholders will enjoy general admission, plus access to a dedicated entry lane, two exclusive VIP areas, more shaded areas with seating, VIP merch, private food and beverage offerings, air-conditioned bathrooms, and a complimentary parking pass.

If you choose the Clubhouse package, you’ll enjoy the best of the best in terms of amenities. Ticketholders can enjoy all the perks of VIP access plus front-of-stage viewing, Clubhouse access, a private bar, food from local chefs, snack stations, and locker access.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for Just Like Heaven Fest 2024?

Unfortunately, it does not look like any of the performers at Just Like Heaven Fest are offering meet-and-greet opportunities during the fest.

Is there an age restriction for Just Like Heaven Fest 2024?

Just Like Heaven Fest is an all-ages event. Children under the age of five can get in free with a ticketed adult.

