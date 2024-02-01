Fans Are Convinced Jelly Roll Will Be Performing at the Super Bowl: “Calling It Right Now”

Although the Super Bowl is still a little over a week away, fans are already preparing for what is promised to be a spectacular matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Besides the two teams looking to make history, the halftime show is already gaining attention as Usher is scheduled to perform. While preparing, Usher has continuously hinted at what fans should expect. From mesmerizing costume changes to stunning choreography, Usher also teased special appearances from some of the biggest stars. And according to some fans, they believe one of those stars is none other than country singer Jelly Roll.

Videos by American Songwriter

On Thursday, Jelly Roll decided to share a commercial he worked on with Uber Eats. Surrounding the Super Bowl, the singer unpacked an Uber Eats bag as he realized the tattoos all over his face. In a hilarious moment, Jelly Roll mocked himself, asking “What happened to my face?” The singer even called them “horrible” before the ad ended.

[Don’t Miss Jelly Roll Live In Concert]

Gaining thousands of likes in just a few minutes, fans of the singer did more than love the video, they questioned exactly what Jelly Roll had planned for the Super Bowl. Given the massive year the artist had in 2023, he celebrated 2024 in Times Square with his family. He even performed during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. One of the top singers in country music, some claimed that Jelly Roll might perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Looking at the comment section, fans suggested, “Why do I feel like you’re gonna be the half-time show Jelly.” Another comment read, “Jelly roll for the Super Bowl halftime show I’m calling it right now!!”

Could Jelly Roll Be Performing At The Super Bowl?

While only rumors for now, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Jelly Roll might surprise fans during the Super Bowl. As mentioned above, Usher continuously teased special guest appearances from some of the biggest names in music. Who better than Jelly Roll.

[RELATED: Usher Talks Perfecting His Super Bowl Halftime Performance, Addresses “the “King of R&B” Label]

Usher hasn’t specifically named any celebrity in particular, but when speaking about his upcoming performance, the star declared, “People will tune in for a football game, but I hope when they look at that halftime performance, I’m hoping they walk away with something that’s healing them.” He added, “Something that makes them feel hopeful, and not just look at the past, but have hope for the future, and have hope for a different type of future than we’re looking at right now in the present.”

Will Jelly Roll perform alongside Usher at the Super Bowl? Tune in on February 11 at 6:30 pm. ET/PT on CBS to find out.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)