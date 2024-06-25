3 Recording Sessions That Musicians Walked Out Of

Albums aren’t always easy to make. Creating something out of thin air can be a struggle–even more so when you have tension with your collaborators. Below, find three tense recording sessions that musicians walked out of.

Videos by American Songwriter

3 Albums That Made Artists Walk Out of the Recording Studio

1. On the Border – Eagles

At the beginning of the Eagles‘ career, their sound was a pretty even mix of country and rock. As time went on, they began to drop any twang in favor of good ole’ classic, unfiltered rock. One member, Bernie Leadon, didn’t like the new direction they were going in.

While making On the Border, Leadon all but gave up. As the story goes, Leadon walked out of the studio and decided to go surfing instead of recording with his bandmates. Nevertheless, the album got made–and not without some shining moments from a fed up Leadon.

[RELATED: The Story and Meaning Behind “The Sad Café,” the Eagles’ Wistful Look at Their Early Days]

2. Rumours – Fleetwood Mac

It’s no surprise that Rumours forced Stevie Nicks to walk out of the recording studio. We can only imagine how hard it would be to hear someone record a scathing song they had written about you. Lindsey Buckingham’s “Second Hand News” was almost too much for Nicks to bare. Once she heard the lines One thing I think you should know / I ain’t gonna miss you when you go she decided to remove herself from the equation.

“A lot of Lindsey’s lyrics sparked fights with Stevie,” Fleetwood Mac’s producer, Ken Callait, once said. “I didn’t know exactly what was happening at the time, but words were flying around, particularly Lindsey’s, about their breakup. Stevie hated when Lindsey got even a little literal. The minute Lindsey would start singing his lyrics, Stevie stormed out, and the session would end.”

3. What’s the Story Morning Glory – Oasis

We’d venture to guess that no one is really shocked to hear that the Gallagher brothers had trouble getting along in the studio. Oasis’ magnum opus, What’s the Story Morning Glory?, proved to be a particularly tense recording session.

Apparently, Liam Gallagher came into the studio highly intoxicated. Noel Gallagher didn’t take kindly to that, things got physical, and Liam up and left the studio and his brother to work on the album alone.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)