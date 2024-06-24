‘American Idol’ Rejected This Country Star, Now She’s Being Floated as Katy Perry’s Replacement

Since being rejected by American Idol, Maren Morris has collected a GRAMMY Award, five ACM Awards, and more. Still, the “My Church” singer gets a small thrill every time an Idol hopeful covers one of her songs. “I get to collect the check and have some sweet revenge,” said Morris, 34. Now, the singer-songwriter could possibly achieve the ultimate act of poetic justice. A recent article named Morris among a list of 12 potential replacements for departing judge Katy Perry.

Could Maren Morris Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol?’

Katy Perry spent seven seasons as a judge on American Idol. The “Woman’s World” singer wrapped up her time—for now—when season 22 concluded on May 19.

As Perry plots her musical comeback, online Idol circles are abuzz with rumors about her replacement. The show has offered no official comment on who will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie at the judges’ table for season 23. An article published online Saturday (June 22) by The Wrap, threw out 12 possibilities, including former winners Fantasia and Carrie Underwood. Also appearing on the list? Maren Morris.

From American Idol reject to #CMAawards50 winner! Can we get an amen for Maren Morris? https://t.co/J0WdSHqASr pic.twitter.com/npCcgjO3CD — E! News (@enews) November 3, 2016

The native Texan announced her departure from country music last year. A judging stint on American Idol could help mark a turning point in the “80s Mercedes” singer’s career. And she does have some experience as a reality TV judge. Morris was a guest judge during a season 15 episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Maren Morris Is Glad ‘Idol’ Rejected Her: “I Would Have Been An [Expletive] Nightmare”

Maren Morris made light of her American Idol rejection in a July 2022 post to X/Twitter. The “Craving You” singer shared a picture of her audition ticket to Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas, on Aug. 6, 2007. The star was just 17 at the time.

“My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…” Morris wrote.

She added, “I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy.”

My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…



I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. pic.twitter.com/HEH5lX7ydh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 18, 2022

During a December 2023 interview, Morris told Howard Stern she “nailed” her audition song, Chaka Khan’s “Sweet Thing.”

While the rejection was undoubtedly painful, Morris said it ultimately worked out it in her favor. ““I would’ve been a [expletive] nightmare,” she said. “Like, a teenage, signed artist? I would not have handled it like some of my peers.”

