Don’t Miss the CMA Music Festival Tonight, Hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde

When it comes to country music, Nashville is considered sacred ground for fans of the genre. Helping showcase some of the biggest names in country music over the decades, the city is full of iconic voices and singers looking to carve their own spot in the music industry. Given Nashville’s love for country music, there seemed no better place to hold the annual CMA Music Festival. And due to the massive lineup of stars filling the stage, the CMA Music Festival is coming to television for a three-hour concert hosted by Jelly Roll and Ashley McBryde. Not wanting to miss the historic event, here are all the details about the concert, airing tonight.

With the CMA Music Festival showcasing the talents of more than 30 country singers, the concert is a must-watch for any fan of country music. And making sure not to miss a single moment, the broadcast of the festival will kick off tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. And for those who happen to have the ABC app, they can use their smartphone to also catch the CMA Music Festival. But for those without cable, they can simply wait until the following day when the festival hits streaming on Hulu.

Lainey Wilson Attended CMA Music Festival Since 14 Years Old

Featuring hitmakers like Lainey Wilson, the rising star recalled how she attended the festival numerous times before stepping on stage. “I’ve come to CMA Fest every year since I was 14. My parents, they would bring my sister and me every summer. They knew how much we love country music, but they also, it was kind of a learning experience.”

Performing a few of her hit songs like “Heart Like A Truck” and “Watermelon Moonshine”, Wilson thanked Keith Urban for helping her when it comes to performing. “Every Keith Urban CMA Fest show I’ve ever seen brings the dang house down. It truly is about the music for that man, so I’ve learned a lot from him.”

As for hosting, Jelly Roll saw the opportunity as another full-circle moment in his career. He said, “The magnitude of the moment really hit me, to be across the street from the juvenile detention center I was in and to now be onstage hosting—how do you describe being in the same exact place while being in a place that couldn’t be more different, at the same time.”

Don’t miss the CMA Music Festival, airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)