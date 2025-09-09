3 Rock Albums From the 1960s That Are Easily Some of the Greatest of All Time

The 1960s were and likely always will be the most transformative decade in music history. The Beatles, Sam Cooke, The Beach Boys, Aretha Franklin, Bob Dylan, and The Rolling Stones are just a mere snippet of the list of names that came out of the decade. As a result of the star power residing in the decade, some of the best albums of all time were born. Now, in terms of the greatest rock albums of all time, the 60s and 70s essentially own the conversation. Some arguments could be made for the 90s, but mutual fandom for the two decades would suggest otherwise. Nevertheless, here are three rock albums from the 1960s that are in the conversation for the greatest of all time.

‘The White Album’ by The Beatles

You’re probably wondering why we didn’t select Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, well, to be honest, we’re not sure, as it is also worthy of being placed on this list; frankly, all of The Beatles‘ albums are. But so is The Beatles’ 1968 self-titled album, commonly known as the White Album.

“Back In The U.S.S.R.”, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Helter Skelter”, and “Revolution 1” are just four of the notable classics on this Beatles masterpiece. Of course, in typical Beatles fashion, this album peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

‘Pet Sounds’ by The Beach Boys

Without The Beach Boys‘ 1966 album, Pet Sounds, there would be no Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. Nevertheless, The Beach Boys’ 1966 album was absolutely earth-shattering, as it showed and still shows that there are truly no limits to creativity in popular rock music.

Following the release of this transformative body of work, Pet Sounds went on to peak at No. 10 on the Billboard 200. Though more importantly, it acted as a pivotal point in the trajectory of modern commercial music. And for that reason, and arguably that reason alone, it is one of the greatest albums of all time.

‘Let It Bleed’ by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones‘ 1969 album, Let It Bleed, showed their underground, backyard attitude in full force. Some may argue, this was the true introduction to The Rolling Stones we know and love today. Regardless, this album is a certified greatest of all time contender. That is primarily thanks to the classic tracks “Gimme Shelter” and “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”.

Released in 1969, The Stones’ turn-of-the-decade album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. The Stones’ catalog is epic and iconic in every way, shape, and form, and this is just one piece that makes it so. Hence, it is on this list.

Photo by Everett/Shutterstock