We’re Shocked These 4 Classic Songs Didn’t Hit the Top 40 in 1981

At what point did we decide that the Top 40 was a significant cutoff for pop music success? History has proven time and again that many songs that fell short of that standard have achieved classic, beloved status. As a prime example, check out 1981. These four songs from 1981 are stellar by just about any measure, except for the US charts, where they all fell short of the Top 40.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Flash” by Queen

Time and again, Queen went with their instincts instead of going the calculated route and trying for the best commercial outcome each time. In 1981, fresh off the massive success of their album The Game, they did the soundtrack to a movie version of the old sci-fi serial Flash Gordon. That movie was a flop, although it certainly earned cult status when shown countless times on cable television throughout the decade. Queen’s playful musical backing is a big reason why that film is so watchable. The theme song, ”Flash”, features a Jaws-like instrumental build-up, snippets of dialogue, and a lushly melodic middle eight. It’s a blast, but it only reached No. 42.

“Super Trouper” by ABBA

ABBA turned a corner as the 70s turned into the 80s. For the most part, gone were the frivolous pop confections that brought hooks aplenty and lightweight lyrics. The fact that the two couples at the heart of the group were falling apart played into music that was much more mature and, frankly, darker. But “Super Trouper” was a bit of a throwback to the fun old days. The irreverent backing vocals should clue you in on the silliness, as should the rhyming of “Glasgow” and “last show.” This one was a rock-solid hit in most parts of the world. But most American audiences tuned it out, as it only made it to No. 45. The Mamma Mia musical and movies helped bring it back to the spotlight.

“Arc Of A Diver” by Steve Winwood

Steve Winwood technically started his solo career with a 1977 self-titled album. But that record felt like little more than a rehash of what he’d been doing so long with Traffic. Winwood truly found his solo footing with the Arc Of A Diver album in 1980. That’s when he started embracing synthesizers while also coming up with arrangements that, while still ambitious, also stuck closer to pop-song form. He also collaborated with lyricist Will Jennings for the first time. “While You See A Chance” gave him a smash hit from the album. The title track was just as fine. But it didn’t do nearly as well, landing at No. 48 and going no higher.

“Tempted” by Squeeze

Although they enjoyed a couple of chart hits in the US later in the 80s, Squeeze’s most famous song, at least as determined by its cultural shelf life, only made it to No. 49 in 1981. Like the vast majority of their output, “Tempted” featured music by Glenn Tilbrook and lyrics by Chris Difford. The unusual part was the singer. Paul Carrack joined the band for just a single album (East Side Story), and “Tempted” was his only lead vocal on the LP. His soulful emoting and underrated organ work made a huge difference on this ridiculously melodic track. No, we have no idea either how this song failed to make it higher than it did. It’s quite simply one of the finest songs to come out of the 80s.

Photo by Kent Gavin/Mirrorpix/Getty Images