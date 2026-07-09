3 Rock Albums From the 1960s That Inspired More Bands Than They Sold Records

Sometimes an album might not look successful on paper, but it earns a massive cult following. What these kinds of records lack in commercial success, they make up for in fan appeal. The three 1960s rock albums below fall into that category. They may not have done numbers upon their release, but they inspired countless musicians.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1967, The Rolling Stones Released an Album That Critics Called “Cheap” and “Dumb” (But It Still Made the Top 5)]

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‘The Velvet Underground & Nico’ — The Velvet Underground

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The Velvet Underground & Nico‘s self-titled record is among the most influential rock albums of all time. It’s impossible to escape the creative reach of this era-defining effort. Among the tracklist are Velvet Underground staples like “Venus In Furs”, “Sunday Morning”, and “All Tomorrow’s Parties”. These songs didn’t just become some of The Velvet Underground’s biggest hits, but they helped reshape the course of rock history.

This album may not have sold the most copies of any 1960s rock album ever, but it stuck with all those who did buy it. If you heard this record, you instantly wanted to try rock on for yourself. That means more to musicians than any amount of chart success.

‘Five Leaves Left’ — Nick Drake

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Nick Drake is one of the most cult figures in 1960s folk rock. He may have been a niche figure in his day, but his continued listenership is indicative of how little initial success matters. This album proved foundational across many genres, paving a new, softer way forward for rock music.

The tracklist includes songs such as “River Man”, “The Thoughts Of Mary Jane”, and “Way To Blue”. Each of these songs, along with the rest of the album, was instantly catchy to listeners who understood how groundbreaking his approach was.

‘The Stooges’ — The Stooges

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The Stooges’ self-titled album struggled to find its audience initially. In the years since its release, this effort has proven to be a foundational proto-punk album. The band channeled the frustration of the 1960s into a raw, gritty album that inspired other groups for generations.

Grunge bands, including Kurt Cobain, would call The Stooges inspirations, despite what the numbers would’ve told you in 1969. Without this album, many subsequent bands would’ve struggled to find their footing in rock. This self-titled record was a fork in the road. Many chose to travel down the new path it created.

(Photo by Tim Boxer/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)