3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That Will Get All Your Friends Dancing

There’s nothing quite like dancing to put you in a good mood. When the day is long, a little movement can shake the hard times away. But then again, it’s not always easy to find the songs that will get you off your couch and into your dancing shoes. Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that inspire us to get down and boogie. Indeed, these are three rock songs from the 1960s that will get all your friends dancing.

“Wild Thing” by The Troggs from ‘From Nowhere… The Troggs’ (1966)

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Not only do the chunky, buzzy rock chords from this song get your bones and sinews moving, but the lyrics themselves are inspiring. When this track comes on, you want to do it justice. You want to show that you can be a wild thing, too. So, you start to shake your limbs. You start to strut your stuff. Then everyone around you follows your lead. Suddenly, the room is filled with wild things. And it’s glorious!

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“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees from ‘More Of The Monkees’ (1967)

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There was just something about The Monkees that made you feel good. Putting on one of their records was like turning on the light switch in your soul. Sure, the songs weren’t going to teach you anything about philosophy or existentialism. But they did bring a sense of joy and happiness. And that’s just what happens on this track. Listening to it feels like getting a little magic dust sprinkled on you. Things are a bit lighter, and that makes dancing a breeze.

“Twist And Shout” by The Beatles from ‘Please Please Me’ (1963)

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Not only did this song make Ferris Bueller and all his friends dance during a parade in Chicago, but it will get you and your friends to cut a rug, as well. Indeed, The Beatles’ frontman, John Lennon, had one of the best singing voices in all of rock music. It buzzed and crackled. And his talent was on full display when the Liverpool, England-born band recorded this cover, originally by The Top Notes.

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