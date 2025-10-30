3 Rock B-Sides That Became More Popular Than the A-Side

B-sides are typically songs that would fail to do well on their own, at least by chart metrics. Artists and their teams usually have a pretty good pulse on what makes a hit and what doesn’t, but there are times when they get it wrong. The three rock hits below were initially released as B-sides, only to usurp their A-sides in popularity later. Did you know these wildly popular songs were once hidden behind another single?

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” (The Rolling Stones)

The Rolling Stones‘ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” acted as the B-side to “Honky Tonk Women.” While the latter song isn’t unknown by any means, the B-side of this single release undoubtedly became more popular.

“You Can’t Always Get What You Want” is a song that is in everyone’s collective unconscious. It’s a song that is so pervasive that even if someone didn’t know the Stones by name, they could sing along to this rock anthem. It’s the kind of universal hit bands dream of earning, yet so rarely do.

“How Soon Is Now” (The Smiths)

Casual and new fans of The Smiths will know “How Soon Is Now,” if nothing else. Nevertheless, this hit was once relegated to the B-side of “William, It Was Really Nothing.” The latter song is little known by many listeners.

After fans got hold of this B-side, it quickly became a favorite. It was eventually re-released, this time on the front of the record, a few years after its initial debut. The Smiths rectified their mistake with “How Soon Is Now,” earning one of their calling cards.

“Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” (Green Day)

Green Day‘s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life)” is one of their name-making tracks. However, it was first released as a B-side to the German release of “Brain Stew.” Quite the unassuming release for a song that would later be a staple in their career.

“Brain Stew” is popular enough amongst Green Day fans, but it pales in comparison to the success of “Good Riddance.” Sometimes it’s hard to pick out which songs fans will connect with most. This Green Day B-side is a prime example of that.

