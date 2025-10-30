Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine “Closes the Circle” With Metallica Cover on Final Album

Dave Mustaine has had quite the career. Following a brief stint as lead guitarist of Metallica, his bandmates booted him before he ever recorded a note due to ongoing substance use issues. Although Mustaine would go on to find immense success at the helm of Megadeth, his firing from Metallica sparked four decades of bad blood between the two bands, with the California-born rocker claiming responsibility for many of Metallica’s biggest hits. Now, as the sun sets on his career with Megadeth, Mustaine has recorded his own version of Metallica’s 1984 song “Ride the Lightning.” However, the “Peace Sells” singer, 64, insists the decision was borne out of respect rather than vengeance.

Dave Mustaine Will Release One Final Album With Megadeth

After four decades and 17 albums, Dave Mustaine and Megadeth are hanging it up with one final, self-titled album. Due out Jan. 23, 2026, the record will feature a cover of “Ride the Lightning,” the title track from Metallica’s 1984 album.

Mustaine received a co-writing credit on the song after his 1983 exit from the band. Now, he wants to give Metallica singer-guitarist James Hetfield his due.

“It wasn’t really that I wanted to do my version,” Mustaine told Rolling Stone. “I think that we all wanted it to turn out a certain way, and for me, this was about something so much more than how a song turns out. It was about respect.”

He continued, “One day he’s a singer, the next day he’s this f—ing powerhouse, and I’ve always respected him as a guitar player. So I wanted to do something to close the circle on my career right now, since it started off with Panic and several of the songs that ended up in the Metallica repertoire, I wanted to do something that I felt would be a good song.”

While Mustaine insists he wasn’t aiming to rekindle his relationship with Hetfield, he also isn’t averse to the idea. “I know I would like to hang out and listen to new music and goof off and do s— like that, but maybe we’re all too old. I don’t know,” the guitar god said.

Still, “I think the whole purpose of this was not to try and rekindle relationships or anything,” Mustaine added. “It was about showing respect to a man that … I don’t believe he thinks I respect him and I wanted to make that clear.”

