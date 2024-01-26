3 Rock Bands That Have No Original Members

Bands like the Rolling Stones and U2 are shining examples of endurance. Continuing in the same lineup they started with (mostly, at least) is not something that can be said for all of their peers. Check out three rock bands that feature no original members, below.

1. Lynyrd Skynyrd

The story of Lynyrd Skynyrd is a tragic one. In 1977, singer Ronnie Van Zandt and guitarist Steve Gaines fell victim to a fatal plane crash, effectively ending the first stint of the band. However, the band had too many classic songs to fall by the wayside.

A decade later, Gary Rossington, Ed King, Leon Wilkeson, Artimus Pyle, and Billy Powell decided to pick back up the Lynyrd Skynyrd banner. This time they were joined by Johnny Van Zandt, younger brother to their late frontman.

Their reunion has been thwarted by several events over the last few decades. Pyle and King decided to leave the band. Wilkeson died in 2001 after suffering emphysema and cirrhosis of the liver. Powell died in 2009 of a heart attack. Rossington, the final classic member, died in 2023 of unknown causes.

2. Yes

The original lineup of Yes was rendered moot in 2015, following the death of Chris Squire. Even before that though, the band held little resemblance to its starting lineup. Jon Anderson, Peter Banks, Bill Bruford, and Tony Kaye all left the band in spurts prior to Squire’s death.



The band has gone through various lineup changes throughout the years. Though Squire remained in the band throughout his life, in 2021, Jon Davison decided to forge his version of the band alongside Rick Wakeman and Trevor Rabin.

3. Little River Band

Yacht Rock staple Little River Band was formed in 1975. The Melbourne-based outfit consisted of vocalist Glenn Shorrock, guitarist-vocalists Beeb Birtles and Graeham Goble, lead guitarist Ric Formosa, bassist Roger McLachlan, and drummer Derek Pellicci.

Despite the band’s enduring career, the lineup has completely changed. Wayne Nelson, Chris Marion, Rich Herring, Ryan Ricks, and Colin Whinnery are holding up the fort now.

