The Doors Official Anthology Available For Pre-Order Ahead of 60th Anniversary

It’s been more than half a century since The Doors unknowingly played their final concert with fabled frontman Jim Morrison. He died less than a year later at age 27, an incandescent fame snuffed out entirely too soon. Morrison’s bandmates attempted to continue as a trio, releasing three more albums before ultimately disbanding in 1973. In their brief six years with Morrison, The Doors became one of the best-selling bands of all time. Today, numerous critics still count them among the greatest artists in musical history. As the “Kings of Acid Rock” near their 60th anniversary, diehard fans will soon have unprecedented access to the history of The Doors.

The Doors’ Anthology Is Coming Soon

On Wednesday (May 1), Genesis Publications announced that Night Divides the Day, the first official anthology with unlimited access to The Doors’ archives, is now available for pre-order.

Night Divides the Day was born from hundreds of hours of archival interviews, presented alongside brand-new commentary. Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, John Densmore, and Robby Krieger tell the band’s story— from their beginnings in Los Angeles to pivotal moments in their career, including the infamous performance at the Dinner Key Auditorium in Miami.

We're excited to announce the upcoming limited-edition, NIGHT DIVIDES THE DAY: THE DOORS ANTHOLOGY, soon to be available to readers worldwide.



Ahead of the band’s 60th anniversary in 2025, this book by Genesis Publications presents the band’s definitive account of their musical… pic.twitter.com/Wn5RZv1Vws — The Doors (@TheDoors) March 14, 2024

The book also includes a foreword by Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic. Gustavo Dudamel., music and artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, provided the afterword. Van Morrison, Slash, Nile Rodgers, Jim Kerr and Nancy Sinatra are also among the story’s many contributors.

Along with nearly 50,000 words, the anthology also comes with stunning visuals, including childhood photos, song lyrics, poster artwork and movie stills, according to a news release.

Additionally, Genesis Publications will issue 1,650 Collector’s copies, hand signed by drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger. Keyboardist Ray Manzarek died in 2013 at age 74.

How The Band’s Biggest Hit Came About

The Doors didn’t quite invent psychedelic rock. However, one of the California outfit’s biggest hits, “Light My Fire,” is recognized as one of the genre’s earliest examples. For all its present-day mystique, the 1967 single had “inauspicious” beginnings, according to a 2017 account in the Durango Herald.

Sitting on a piano bench behind his parents’ house, Robby Krieger asked Jim Morrison for guidance. “I asked Jim what should I write about and he said, ‘Write about something universal,'” Krieger told the Herald. “So I decided to write about earth, air, fire or water.” What’s more universal than the four basic elements?

Inspired by the Rolling Stones’ 1965 track “Play With Fire,” Krieger had an idea. “The words just came to me,” he said. “I’d never heard anyone say those three words together before.”

Featured image by Electra Records/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images