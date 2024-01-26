Justin Timberlake Forget Tomorrow Tour 2024: How to Get Tickets & More

Justin Timberlake teased his return to the road on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Friday (January 26) he announced the North American leg of his upcoming Forget Tomorrow World Tour. The 22-stop trek features a stop in Canada and 21 across the U.S.

Videos by American Songwriter

The North American leg of the Forget Tomorrow Tour will kick off April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Timberlake will wrap up the first leg of the tour July 9 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. The tour will see the “SexyBack” singer reuniting with his band The Tennessee Kids for all stops along the way.

Fan club members get the first shot at tickets. The exclusive presale will start Monday (January 29) at 10 a.m. local time. The next day, a presale for Citi and Verizon customers will go live. Live Nation customers will have access to presale tickets starting February 1. Finally, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 2. Check Ticketmaster for presale tickets. When tickets go on sale they’ll be available on StubHub, which is a great way to buy tickets for sold-out shows. It is also protected by the FanProtect program which guarantees your tickets are legitimate and scam-free.

The Forget Tomorrow Tour will support Timberlake’s forthcoming sixth album Everything I Thought It Was. The new album, which marks the *NSYNC alum’s first full-length since his 2018 release Man of the Woods, drops on March 15. The lead single, “Selfish” is available to stream now.

Tickets for the Forget Tomorrow Tour are going to go fast. So, set a reminder and get yours before you’re forced to wave “Bye Bye Bye” to your chance to see Timberlake live.

04/29 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

05/02 – Seattle, Washington @ Climate Pledge Arena

05/06 – San Jose, California @ SAP Center

05/10 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ T-Mobile Arena

05/14 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

05/17 – Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum

05/21 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Footprint Center

05/29 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

05/31 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

06/04 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

06/06 – Tulsa, Oklahoma @ BOK Center

06/10 – Atlanta, Georgia @ State Farm Arena

06/12 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ PNC Arena

06/14 – Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena

06/15 – Miami, Florida @ Kaseya Center

06/21 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center

06/25 – New York, New York @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – Boston, Massachusetts @ TD Garden

07/03 – Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena

07/04 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

07/07 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

07/09 – Lexington, Kentucky @ Rupp Arena

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.

Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame