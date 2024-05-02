Tributes Pour in for “King of Twang” Duane Eddy, Dead at 86

For seven decades, Duane Eddy showcased his love for the guitar as he produced hit songs like “Peter Gunn”, “Because They’re Young”, and “Rebel-’Rouser.” Considered the “King of Twang”, many remember the musician for what many called his “twangy sound.” While gaining entry into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, the musician compiled a discography that included over 20 albums. Sadly, on April 30, it was reported that Eddy passed away at 86 years old.

After battling cancer for some time, Eddy passed away at the Williamson Health Hospital in Tennessee. Surrounded by family and loved ones, a representative released a statement reading, “Duane inspired a generation of guitarists the world over with his unmistakable signature ‘Twang’ sound. He was the first rock and roll guitar god, a truly humble and incredible human being. He will be sorely missed.”

Besides selling more than 100 million albums throughout his time on stage, Eddy also helped influence other icons like Bruce Springsteen and George Harrison. And to make Eddy’s rise to fame even better, he apparently taught himself how to play the guitar. Discussing his career back in the 1980s, he said, “I had a distinctive sound that people could recognize and I stuck pretty much with that. I’m not one of the best technical players by any means – I just sell the best.”

Mick Fleetwood, Others Pays Tribute To Duane Eddy

Although the “King of Twang”, Eddy considered numerous other musicians better than him. He explained, “A lot of guys are more skillful than I am with the guitar. A lot of it is over my head. But some of it is not what I want to hear out of the guitar.”

For Duane Eddy 🎸yesterday in my studio I said this riff needs to sound like Duane Eddy! As I picked up my Gretsch white falcon guitar! Saddened of the passing of this understated man who had talents more than most knew. Grateful for learning to play drums listening to his music. pic.twitter.com/I3vRjFCUpR — Mick Fleetwood (@MickFleetwood) May 1, 2024

With musicians and singers remembering the late star, Mick Fleetwood posted a touching tribute. “Yesterday in my studio I said this riff needs to sound like Duane Eddy! As I picked up my Gretsch white falcon guitar! Saddened of the passing of this understated man who had talents more than most knew. Grateful for learning to play drums listening to his music.”

The Kinks‘ Dave Davies wrote on X: “I’m in shock. Duane Eddy was one of my most important influences. He was so important in so many ways.”



Nancy Sinatra also paid tribute to the Rock n’ Roll pioneer. She took to X, saying her final goodbyes: “Duane Eddy and I were friends for nearly 60 years and I am heartbroken over his passing… Farewell, old friend, godspeed and stay cool.”

