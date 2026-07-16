3 Rock Frontwomen From the 1970s Who Found New Life as Solo Artists

Sometimes an artist needs to test themselves out on their own. Sometimes they need to take a look around and decide that they can no longer lean on their bandmates. Instead, they need to head out on a solo journey. Here below, we wanted to highlight the careers of three rock singers who decided that bands weren’t exactly for them. Indeed, these are three rock frontwomen from the 1970s who found new life as solo artists.

Patti Smith

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When it comes to her career as a solo artist or as part of a band, rocker Patti Smith took an interesting route. She released her debut solo album, Horses, in 1975 to much acclaim. The LP put her on the map in New York City and beyond. After that, though, Smith released three records in 1976, 1978, and 1979 as part of The Patti Smith Group. After that, she went back on her own, releasing a slew of solo albums from 1988 to 2012. Today, Smith is an icon. She is synonymous with stalwart creativity.

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Nico

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The German-born singer Nico was a darling of the New York City scene in the 1960s and 1970s. She released her debut album with the band The Velvet Underground in 1967. That record, The Velvet Underground & Nico, landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. But after that, Nico ventured out on her own, releasing six solo records from 1967 through 1985. With an immediately recognizable voice, the fluttering, nostalgic NYC singer remains a major part of the story of rock from that formative era.

Suzi Quatro

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In the summer of 1964, a 14-year-old Suzi Quatro helped her older sister Patti form the all-girl group The Pleasure Seekers. But some seven years later, Quatro left the group and decided to pursue a solo rock career. She released her self-titled LP in 1973 and followed it up with her sophomore release, Quatro, a year later in 1974. Since then, she’s released 18 more solo albums, including her latest, Freedom, this year. It takes a lot to be a rock legend, but Suzi Quatro has it all.

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