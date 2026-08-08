3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Every 80s Kid Can Still Sing Along With Today

The music of the 1980s will always be one of the most memorable decades in music history. But some of the best songs from that era came out in 1983, including these three rock songs that are so good, almost every 80s kid can likely still sing along with them today.

“Is There Something I Should Know?” by Duran Duran

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Duran Duran’s second Top 10 single, “Is There Something I Should Know?” was written by the band members. Originally not on a record, it later appeared on a United States reissue of Duran Duran’s eponymous debut album.

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One of Duran Duran’s biggest hits, “Is There Something I Should Know?” says, “There’s a dream that strings the road / With broken glass for us to hold / And I cut so far before I had to say / Please, please tell me now / Is there something I should know, is there something I should say / That would make you come my way? / Do you feel the same? / ‘Cause you don’t let it show.”

“It’s A Mistake” by Men At Work

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“It’s A Mistake” did not do as well at radio as some other singles by Men At Work, which is surprising, since it remains a fan favorite today. On their Cargo record, “It’s A Mistake” was written by the band’s lead singer, Colin Hay.

Hay wrote “It’s A Mistake” as a protest against war. The song says, “Don’t think that we don’t know / Don’t think that we’re not trying / Don’t think we move too slow / It’s no use after crying / Saying it’s a mistake / It’s a mistake / It’s a mistake / It’s a mistake.”

“It’s A Mistake” is Men At Work’s final Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“Photograph” by Def Leppard

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“Photograph” is the first of several singles that Def Leppard put out in 1983. It also became their first No.1 single. The song was written by band members Steve Clark, Pete Willis, Rick Savage, and Joe Elliott, plus producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. “Photograph” was partially inspired by a poster of Marilyn Monroe. The song is part of Def Leppard’s Pyromania record.

The song says, “Oh, look what you’ve done to this rock ‘n’ roll clown / Oh, look what you’ve done / Photograph / I don’t want your photograph / I don’t need your photograph / All I’ve got is a photograph / But it’s not enough.”

Pyromania remains one of the most successful Def Leppard albums. It also includes “Rock Of Ages” and “Foolin’”, both hit singles for the rock band.

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