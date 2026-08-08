Every Baby Boomer Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1971

A lot of excellent songs were at the top of the pop charts in 1971, and many a baby boomer got to enjoy one of the finest years for pop radio. If you were around when the following four songs dropped, I bet you still recognize them from a mile away. Feel free to sing alone!

“Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” by The Temptations from ‘Sky’s The Limit’

Play video

Soul and R&B were dominating quite a few mainstream charts in the early 1970s, and one song worth noting has to be “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)” by The Temptations. This gorgeous song from the soul icons was a smash hit in the US, peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also did well in the UK.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Tired Of Being Alone” by Al Green from ‘Al Green Gets Next To You’

Play video

Another soul hit makes it to this list, and it’s just as unforgettable. “Tired Of Being Alone” by Al Green dropped in the summer of 1971. It made it all the way to No. 11 on the Hot 100 and No. 7 on the Soul Singles chart. If you’re on the younger side, you might remember the Scottish band Texas’ version of “Tired Of Being Alone”, which dropped in 1992 and did decently in the UK.

“You’ve Got A Friend” by James Taylor from ‘Tapestry’

Play video

Who could forget this soft rock classic? James Taylor’s “You’ve Got A Friend” made waves with baby boomers in 1971. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and earned several Grammy Awards. Honestly, this is one of Carole King’s greatest compositions. And it’s one that never seems to get old even after all these years.

“Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” by Paul & Linda McCartney from ‘Ram’

Play video

This entry’s a little self-indulgent because I love it so much. But still, there probably isn’t a baby boomer alive who doesn’t remember this pop hit from 1971, à la Paul and Linda McCartney. Once the song drops into that “Haaaands across the water!” chorus, there isn’t a baby boomer in earshot who can stop themselves from belting along. It’s no surprise to me that “Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey” topped the Hot 100 when it was released in 1971.

(Photo by Michael Fresco/Evening Standard/Getty Images)