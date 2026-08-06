3 Rock Groups From the 1970s With Vocals That Still Give Me Chills Today

The 1970s had not only some great solo artists but also some amazing bands as well. Among the many groups that released music in the 1970s are these four bands, which all stand out because of their incredibly tight vocal harmonies.

Eagles

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It’s difficult to top the unique and cohesive sound of the Eagles. Their self-titled freshman record came out in 1972, the beginning of a career that would span more than 50 years.

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From “Take It Easy”, their very first single, the Eagles set a precedent for having unforgettable harmonies. Throughout the 1970s, they returned with hit after hit, including songs like “Witchy Woman”, “Tequila Sunrise”, “One Of These Nights“, “Hotel California”, and others.

What makes the Eagles unique is they didn’t have just one lead singer. Instead, several of the band members would rotate on who would sing the lead, although most of the songs were sung by either Don Henley or Glenn Frey.

Chicago

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Chicago actually began releasing music in 1969, with “Questions 67 And 68“. The song is part of The Chicago Transit Authority, their first album. But by the 1970s, Chicago became a mainstay on the charts.

Among their numerous songs showcasing their impeccable vocal harmonies are “Call On Me”, “If You Leave Me Now”, “No Tell Lover”, and others.

Like the Eagles, Chicago’s success went into the 1980s and beyond. In 2022, they had their final Top 20 single, with “If This Is Goodbye”.

Fleetwood Mac

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Fleetwood Mac also did not have just one lead singer, with Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, and Lindsey Buckingham among the band members sharing the role of lead singer, depending on the song.

Throughout the 1970s, Fleetwood Mac had plenty of chances to show off their unique and tight harmonies, with songs like “Rhiannon“, “Go Your Own Way”, “Dreams”, and “Sara”, among others.

Kansas

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In 1974, Kansas released their eponymous debut album, kicking off a career that would last more than a decade. In 1976, Kansas had their first big hit with “Carry On Wayward Son”. On Leftoverture, their fourth album, “Carry On Wayward Son” had such tight harmonies that it remains a signature song, even after all these years.

Unlike some other groups, Kansas focused on having all band members featured prominently in their songs. They followed “Carry On Wayward Son” with “Point Of Know Return”, “Dust In The Wind”, “Play The Game Tonight”, and others. In 1983, Kansas had their final Top 5 single, with “Fight Fire With Fire”.

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