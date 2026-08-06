4 Beloved 70s Hits You Should Probably Avoid if You’ve Just Had a Breakup

Maybe it’s too much of a generalization to say that we’ve all been there. But it’s probably fair to say that most of us know the sting of romance-related heartbreak. Those who’ve dealt with it understand that the pain is at its most acute when the wound is fresh.

Sad songs of love lost can help you wallow in the extended aftermath of a breakup. But we’d advise you to be wary of these four 70s hits right after the fracture, lest you spiral deeper into the sorrow these songs perpetrate.

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“Alone Again (Naturally)” by Gilbert O’Sullivan

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What makes this song such a weapon of sorrow is that it comes on originally in an unassuming fashion. The bouncy little piano melody sounds like something that Paul McCartney might have concocted for a song about one of his dogs or something. (O’Sullivan even sounded a little like Macca). When you tune into the lyrics, you find out the narrator is considering taking his own life because his girl left him at the altar. The scene where all the people in the church are talking about this poor sap’s misfortune really twists the knife. To make matters worse, both of the narrator’s parents die by the end of the song, as if the breakup weren’t bad enough.

“Diary” by Bread

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Here’s one that you probably want to give a wide berth if your breakup involves your ex moving on quickly with somebody new. It’s especially devastating if the ex’s new relationship started while you were technically still with them. The crushing blow that “Diary” deals doesn’t come until the very end. Up until then, the narrator, as portrayed by Bread’s songwriter David Gates, is hanging out in an idyllic meadow with his beloved when he stumbles upon her diary. At first, he’s excited because of all the passion being expressed towards him. At least until the twist comes and he realizes that she’s writing those flowery sentiments about another dude. Ouch and double ouch.

“Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” by Elton John

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Here is one of the few Elton John hits where he contributed a bit to the lyrics. Normally, that’s the exclusive domain of Bernie Taupin in John’s songs. But Elton had the idea for the chorus refrain, from which Taupin then expanded to complete the words. Of course, John was in charge of the sobering melody. Maybe his involvement in the lyrics explains why “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” was more direct than John’s typical fare. It’s that candor that hits hard after a breakup, especially if your behavior caused the schism in the first place. The narrator knows that he has to apologize if he has any chance of reconciliation. But he still can’t bring himself to say the words.

“She’s Gone” by Hall & Oates

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“She’s Gone” doesn’t beat around the bush, does it? The title says it all. And throughout the song, John Oates (taking the lead in this one) and Daryl Hall sing the refrain around 47 times. Or at least it seems that way if you’re dealing with a fresh breakup. There’s also something about the way the duo structures the music that punches you in the gut. In the verses, everything is low and underplayed, Oates singing as if he doesn’t want to break an egg. Then, the chorus comes, the façade drops, and both he and Hall are belting away as if they’re rending their garments in time with their singing. If you doubted she was gone before that, it’s unmistakable by that point.

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