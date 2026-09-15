3 Rock Songs From 1971 That Still Make Me Smile Today

All the rock music in the 1970s has a sense of nostalgia, regardless of the song’s subject matter. But especially at the start of the decade, some of the best rock songs in the 1970s came out, including these three tunes. All out in 1971, I still smile when I listen to them today.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

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“Me And Bobby McGee” was written by Kris Kristofferson and Fred Foster. Roger Miller first released “Me And Bobby McGee”, followed by Gordon Lightfoot. But it’s Joplin’s version that remains the most popular.

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The song says in part, “Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose / Nothing don’t mean nothing honey if it ain’t free, now now / And feeling good was easy Lord, when he sang the blues / You know feeling good was good enough for me / Good enough for me and my Bobby McGee.“

“Me And Bobby McGee” is Joplin’s first and only No. 1 single. Heartbreakingly, she never got to see the success of the uptempo tune. Joplin passed away from a drug overdose on October 4, 1970, three months before the song was released.

“Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night

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One of Three Dog Night’s biggest hits, “Joy To The World” is part of Naturally, their fourth studio album. Written by Hoyt Axton and Chuck Negron, “Joy To The World” became a six-week No. 1 single for Three Dog Night.

The singalong chorus, about a bullfrog named Jeremiah, says, “Singin’ / Joy to the world / All the boys and girls, now / Joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea / Joy to you and me.”

Fans can credit Three Dog Night’s Chuck Negron with even hearing the song. Other band members thought the song was too silly to release, but he heard its potential, convincing them to include it on a record.

“Riders On The Storm” by The Doors

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The Doors had several hits in the early 1970s, including “Riders On The Storm”. Part of their L.A. Woman album, the song was written by the four members of the band.

“Riders On The Storm” begins with, “Riders on the storm / Riders on the storm / Into this house we’re born / Into this world we’re thrown / Like a dog without a bone / An actor out on loan / Riders on the storm.”

“Riders On The Storm” became The Doors’ final Top 15 single in the United States.

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