3 Rock Songs From 1983 That Still Make Me Smile Today

Rock music in the early 1980s had a very distinct, almost nostalgic sound. Among the many hits throughout the decade are these three songs. All out in 1983, it’s impossible not to smile when listening to them today.

“Let’s Dance” by David Bowie

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David Bowie is the sole writer of “Let’s Dance”, one of his biggest hits. It is the title track of a record that was also released in 1983.

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“Let’s Dance” says, “Let’s dance / Put on your red shoes and dance the blues / Let’s dance to the song they’re playing on the radio / Let’s sway / While color lights up your face / Let’s sway / Through the crowd to an empty space.”

Interestingly, “Let’s Dance” began as a folk song. It was producer Nile Rodgers who transformed the song into a career-defining rock song.

“Rock Of Ages” by Def Leppard

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A rock anthem if there ever was one, “Rock Of Ages” was written by band members Joe Elliott and Steve Clark, along with producer Robert “Mutt” Lange. “Rock Of Ages” begins with “Günter glieben glauten globen,” nonsensical words used by Lange to count off the song.

“Rock Of Ages” says, “What do you want? What do you want? / I want rock ’n’ roll, all right / Long live rock ’n’ roll / Rock of ages, rock of ages / Still rollin’, keep a-rollin’.”

“Rock Of Ages” is Def Leppard’s second No. 1 single, after “Photograph”. Both songs are from Pyromania, Def Leppard’s third studio album. After “Rock Of Ages”, Def Leppard didn’t return to the top spot on the charts until 1988, with “Love Bites” from Hysteria.

“Sharp Dressed Man” by ZZ Top

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ZZ Top’s third Top 10 single, “Sharp Dressed Man” is part of Eliminator, also out in 1983. The uptempo song is written by band members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard.

Gibbons later reveals that it was a movie he saw in the theater that became the inspiration for this song.

“I went to see a film. The credits were rolling, and one of the players was described as ‘Sharp Eyed Man’,” Gibbons recalls to Louder Sound. “That started it.”

“Sharp Dressed Man” says, “Clean shirt, new shoes / And I don’t know where I am goin’ to / Silk suit, black tie / I don’t need a reason why / They come runnin’ just as fast as they can / ‘Cause every girl’s crazy ’bout a sharp-dressed man.”

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