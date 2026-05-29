‘You’re Gonna Lose All Your Fans With This One”: Behind the Most Influential Beatles Album of All Time, According to Paul McCartney

The Beatles didn’t have a particularly long tenure as a band, but what they lacked in duration, they certainly made up for in quality. Most Fab Four fans will have a favorite album they hold near and dear to the heart. And more often than not, this would be the album the fan picks when pointing out the band at its best and most influential.

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But whose Beatle opinion should matter the most, if not Sir Paul McCartney himself? In a 2026 interview with Mojo, the former Beatle picked out the album he believed had the biggest impact on rock ‘n’ roll music.

Paul McCartney Crowns ‘Sgt. Pepper’ As the Most Influential

To be clear, there is a distinct difference between “the best” and “the most influential,” which might be a necessary disclaimer for those who will find Paul McCartney’s pick surprising. He addresses this nuance while speaking with Mojo, stating that Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was the “most important” but “not necessarily the best.”

“What’s called ‘The White Album’ had some very important moments on it,” McCartney continued. “And Abbey Road. There are other albums as good in different ways. But Pepper is the most noticeable Beatles album because it was so different and such a change from what was going on at the time. There were so many things happening, and it seemed like they all culminated on Sgt. Pepper. But we went beyond it, did Let It Be, Abbey Road, and do you know, they weren’t bad, either.”

Not bad indeed.

Critics Said the Beatles Would Lose Fans Over Their Album

While Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band has plenty of wacky moments that didn’t quite fit in the pop world, it was also chock full of radio-ready hits. Songs like “With A Little Help From My Friends”, “When I’m Sixty-Four”, and “Lucy In the Sky With Diamonds” became synonymous with the band’s musical legacy. (In this writer’s humble opinion, “She’s Leaving Home” is one of their greatest, most gut-wrenching tracks, too.)

Yet, more critical listeners weren’t ready to accept the album for what it was. “We were always being told, ‘You’re gonna lose all your fans with this one,’” Paul McCartney recalled. “And we’d say, ‘Well, we’ll lose some, but we’ll gain some.’ We’ve gotta advance. We can’t just stop to please this current batch of fans.”

Considering the album’s No. 1 chart placement around the world, we’d say it’s safe to assume that whatever batch of fans they were pleasing, it was a pretty good-sized one.

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