3 Rock Songs From 1985 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The 1980s might be a long time ago, but the rock songs that came out in that decade remain some of the best of all time. Among the many great hits that came out in the 1980s are these three songs. All out in 1985, I still can’t help but smile when I listen to them today.

“We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)” by Tina Turner

Play video

Tina Turner had a Top 5 hit with “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome)”. The song is part of the soundtrack for Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, a film starring Turner, along with Mel Gibson. The song was written by Terry Britten and Graham Lyle.

Videos by American Songwriter

The anthemic chorus says, “We don’t need another hero / We don’t need to know the way home / All we want is life beyond / The thunderdome.”

“We Don’t Ned Another Hero” is Turner’s final Top 5 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. A real children’s choir from England sings on “We Don’t Need Another Hero”.

“Voices Carry” by ’Til Tuesday

Play video

The four members of ’Til Tuesday wrote “Voices Carry”. Their debut single, “Voices Carry” is the title track of their freshman album.

The song says in part, “I try so hard not to get upset / Because I know all the trouble I’ll get / Oh, he tells me tears are something to hide / And something to fear / And I try so hard to keep it inside / So no one can hear / Hush hush, keep it down now / Voices carry.”

“Voices Carry” is ’Til Tuesday’s biggest hit. In 1986, they had a Top 30 hit with “What About Love”. That song is part of Welcome Home, their sophomore record.

“Glory Days” by Bruce Springsteen

Play video

Bruce Springsteen had several hits in the mid-1980s, including “Glory Days”. The fifth of seven singles from Springsteen’s legendary Born In The U.S.A. album, Springsteen wrote all of the songs on the record by himself, including “Glory Days”.

The nostalgic song says, “Glory days, well they’ll pass you by / Glory days, in the wink of a young girl’s eye / Glory days, glory days.”

“Glory Days” was inspired by a real-life childhood friend of Springsteen, Joe DePugh, who passed away in 2025. Springsteen referenced a line in the song when offering a tribute to DePugh on Instagram.

“Just a moment to mark the passing of Freehold native and ballplayer Joe DePugh,” Springsteen said. “He was a good friend when I needed one. ‘He could throw that speedball by you, make you look like a fool.’ ….Glory Days my friend.”

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images