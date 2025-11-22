3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1992 I Bet You Don’t Remember

The early 1990s featured quite a few great tunes before the era of alt-rock and grunge really started to take off. Pop stylings from that era were nothing to sneeze at, either. And yet, some really good songs from the year 1992, specifically, have been somewhat forgotten by modern-day audiences. Let’s change that, shall we? Let’s take a look at three great songs from 1992 that you may have forgotten about.

Videos by American Songwriter

“When I Look Into Your Eyes” by FireHouse

Some would say that no period of music sounded more like the 80s than the early 90s. I can somewhat agree with that, especially when it comes to the popularity of the power ballad around that time. The glam metal band FireHouse kept the spirit of the power ballad alive in 1992 with one of the most unfortunately forgotten songs of that year. “When I Look Into Your Eyes” was a hit for FireHouse. It peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in October of that year. And yet, I don’t hear this song that often on classic rock radio nowadays. That needs to change, because this hit from Hold Your Fire is a keeper.

“This Used To Be My Playground” by Madonna

It’s hard to imagine any Madonna song being truly forgotten. Still, I genuinely can’t remember the last time I heard “This Used To Be My Playground” out in the wild. In fact, I’d be bold enough to say that those who do remember this pop song remember it from its inclusion in the beloved film A League Of Their Own, which Madonna also appeared in. The string arrangements in this song are lovely, and I can definitely see why “This Used To Be My Playground” topped the Hot 100 (among other charts) back in 1992.

“Stay” by Shakespears Sister

Remember Shakespears Sister? This alternative pop-rock duo from across the pond was formed by singer/songwriter Siobhan Fahey of Bananarama and American singer Marcy Levy. Some would consider this group to be one-hit wonders. The song “Stay was their only Top 40 hit on the Hot 100 chart. Though, they were about as far from one-hit wonders as possible in the UK, where they enjoyed quite a few Top 40 hits. Still, “Stay” makes it to our list of forgotten songs from 1992 because I rarely hear it in the States anymore. This is a great song, and very indicative of its era.

Photo by Murray Close/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images