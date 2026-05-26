3 Rock Songs From the 1960s That You’ll Recognize in Two Seconds

The 1960s boasted some incredibly memorable songs. The decade was revolutionary. Music was often used as a tool to push society forward. The artists of the day had their fingers on the pulse of the moment and of the future.

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Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from the era that are so good that we can all name them in a matter of moments. Indeed, these are three classic rock songs from the 1960s you’ll recognize in two seconds.

“Hey Jude” by The Beatles (Single, 1968)

As soon as that golden timbre of Paul McCartney’s voice comes in, you know what you’re in store for. Even before he can get the entire first word out—Hey—you know what you’re about to hear. And then that reflective piano line comes in, and you’re ready for “Hey Jude” to wash over you like a warm ocean wave. Indeed, The Beatles were the rock band of the 1960s, and while they wrote and released many, many classic tracks, “Hey Jude” might just be the most recognizable.

“My Girl” by The Temptations from ‘The Temptations Sing Smokey’ (1965)

What a bass line. As soon as it begins, you start thinking about sweet summer romance. You think about that first crush that really meant something. That evening you shared at the county fair, that bowl of pasta you ate together on the hood of your Honda. Oh boy! And then that guitar begins, and the voices come in like sunlight. What an incredible song. It’s instantly recognizable and will be for the rest of time.

“All Along The Watchtower” by The Jimi Hendrix Experience from ‘Electric Ladyland’ (1968)

After just two chords, you know Jimi Hendrix has entered the chat. You know the greatest rock guitarist ever is about to lay it down. While this song was originally written by Bob Dylan, the Hendrix version has since become an all-time classic. If Congress nominated one song to represent the 1960s, it would probably be this one. Dylan’s incredible lyrics, Hendrix’s incredible playing, and the raucous mood of a generation—what else do you need? No wonder this track is recognizable in two seconds.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns