3 Rock Songs From the 1970s Everyone Knows, but No One Celebrates as They Should

These three rock songs from the 1970s are wildly popular, but they aren’t always celebrated in the way they should be. There are deeper reasons these songs deserve credit.

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[RELATED: 3 Nostalgic Songs From 1971 That Make Me Want To Travel Back in Time]

“Life In The Fast Lane” — The Eagles

When we listen to Eagles’ “Life In The Fast Lane,” it’s easy to be distracted by its surface level. It’s a driving rhythm with equally catchy lyrics. As with any song that has two separate meanings, some listeners don’t care enough to dig into the message behind the allegory. But if we dig a little beneath the top layer, we’re able to appreciate this song as it was intended.

“They knew all the right people, they took all the right pills / They threw outrageous parties, they paid heavenly bills,” the lyrics read. The Eagles wrote a clever allusion to drug addiction and living too fast for your own good with this song. It’s unarguably a perfectly written song, and perhaps the sheer number of times we’ve all heard it has numbed that fact.

“Smoke On The Water” — Deep Purple

Deep Purple’s “Smoke On The Water” is considered a building block of rock. Many beginner guitarists use this song as a warm-up exercise before they get to more complicated pursuits. This song might be simple compared to the lightning-fast finger work the rest of the 70s would develop, but it’s certainly not plain or boring.

This song was influential for a reason, touching every corner of rock music with Ritchie Blackmore’s riff. And really, the complexity of this riff is hidden. It’s really an inversion of Beethoven’s 5th Symphony, with Blackmore playing the notes backward. That fact deserves way more credit than it’s often given.

“Sweet Emotion” — Aerosmith

“Sweet Emotion” can often be overshadowed by some of Aerosmith’s other hits. It doesn’t have as revolutionary a story as “Walk This Way” and isn’t as celebrated vocally as “Dream On.” Sure, this song is popular, but it could be discussed more when considering Aerosmith’s best tracks.

The hypnotic opening to this song feels like the band’s thesis. It’s right in line with Aerosmith’s pervasive image, encapsulating their dangerous, seductive sound. Many people love this hit, but it doesn’t get its due as a genius effort by the band. Instead, it’s resigned to being a hit and nothing more.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)