3 Rock Songs That Are Odes to Late Musicians

The world feels the deaths of major musicians full-heartedly. Fans of a lost icon will mourn their losses on a global scale. But, it’s not just fans that feel that loss, sometimes it’s their fellow musicians that are hit the hardest. Check out three songs below that act as odes to late musicians.

1. “Angel of Harlem” (U2)

Though U2‘s “Angel of Harlem” is specifically an homage to Billie Holiday, it also acts as an overarching ode to jazz as a whole. The Irish rockers nod to several heavyweight jazz performers including Holiday, Miles Davis, and John Coltrane. They place them in their titular playing ground, New York City.

Birdland on fifty-three

The street sounds like a symphony

We got John Coltrane and a love supreme

Miles, and she’s got to be an angel

Lady Day got diamond eyes

She sees the truth behind the lies

2. “Edge of Seventeen” (Stevie Nicks)

“Edge of Seventeen” was inspired by two life-altering events in Stevie Nicks‘ life: the death of her uncle and that of John Lennon. The men shared a name and close death dates. “The white-winged dove in the song is a spirit that is leaving a body, and I felt a great loss at how both Johns were taken,” Nicks once explained.

Just like the white winged dove

Sings a song, sounds like she’s singing

I said ooh, baby, ooh, said ooh

Just like the white winged dove

Sings a song, sounds like she’s singing

I said ooh, baby, ooh, said ooh

3. “All Those Years Ago” (George Harrison)

Speaking of songs written in honor of Lennon, we’re finishing our list with George Harrison‘s “All Those Years Ago.” His former bandmate’s death was enough for Harrison to bury the hatchet and invite both Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr to help him record this track. Now we’re left cold and sad / By someone, the devil’s best friend / Someone who offended all, Harrison sang, referencing Lennon’s killer, Mark Chapman.

We’re living in a bad dream

They’ve forgotten all about mankind

And you were the one they backed up to the wall

All those years ago

You were the one who imagined it all

All those years ago

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)