Josh Turner Suggests Hilarious Reason Travis Kelce Landed Taylor Swift: “Works Every Time”

Josh Turner is having a bit of fun at Travis Kelce’s expense, suggesting that he may be the reason that Kelce ended up with Taylor Swift. Turner shared a video of Kelce singing one of Turner’s songs back in May 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

As fans know, that was only a few months before Kelce and Swift started their whirlwind romance. In the clip, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sings a rendition of “Your Man.” He even showed off some of his dance moves.

According to Turner, Kelce’s dancing and singing may be what have caught Swift’s eye. It’s certainly a catchy song for lovers and is one of Turner’s best. Turner posted on X the video.

“Now we know how [Kelce] REALLY caught [Swift’s] eye,” Turner joked. “‘Your Man’ works every time.”

Turn has a special connection to the song. It’s a song that the singer dedicated to his wife, who appeared in both the original music video as well as a 2021 sequel. He would gladly let Kelce use the song. However, Kelce doesn’t quite match the original on the mic.

Kelce sang the tune last May during the NFL draft. Lainey Wilson put on a show, and Kelce ended up on stage with the mic. He gave his performance of “Your Man,” catching Turner’s attention at the time. Apparently, the country singer is still tickled by the performance.

Travis Kelce Sang Josh Turner and Garth Brooks

It’s not the only time that Kelce has sung a country tune. The NFL player also put on a rendition of “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks. Like Turner, Brooks caught wind of the performance and even invited Kelce to attend the opening of his bar to perform the song.

“Did you guys see Travis Kelce’s version of ‘Friends in Low Places?’ Did you see him sing this? I loved it, I thought it was fantastic,” Brooks asked. “It blew me away because I’m sitting there watching it as it’s going down, right. I never expected that.”

“Big man, I’m just telling you this. I will be at grand opening if you’re there,” he continued. “I’ll send a plane if you want another shot at the title. If you want to come sing that, I’ll send a plane. You can come by yourself or bring your brother or your gang, whatever you want to do. The plane holds 11, just remember that. So, yes, I’ll be happy to send this invite out to you if you want to try a little ‘Friends in Low Places’ in Friends in Low Places.”

[Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]