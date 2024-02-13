Stevie Nicks Live in Concert Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets

Few singer/songwriters can bring the same energy they had at the start of their careers to their live performances decades later. Fleetwood Mac frontwoman Stevie Nicks is one of the more noteworthy exceptions. And luckily for fans of the beloved Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll, she’s still touring in 2024.

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

The original tour dates for the Stevie Nicks: Live in Concert Tour were announced earlier last year, but Nicks has recently announced 12 additional concert dates that will extend well into June 2024. The tour will span the United States. With the exception of one co-headling concert with Billy Joel, it looks like Nicks is flying solo with this tour, and no opening acts have been officially announced.

The next stop on the tour will be on February 14 at UBS Arena in Elmont (or Belmont Park), New York. Unless Nicks announces any additional closing tour dates, the Stevie Nicks: Live in Concert Tour will come to an end on June 21 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois with Billy Joel.

Nicks recently posted to social media about the upcoming tour additions. “It’s a new year… Let’s keep this thing going!” said Nicks via a post on X, accompanied by a tour date poster, “I’ve added 12 more shows to my 2024 tour. I can’t wait to see you all soon. ✨”

How To Get Tickets

Getting tickets to see Stevie Nicks this year is pretty easy. Ticketmaster appears to be the main ticketing platform for Nicks’ tour. However, tickets are also available via StubHub. We recommend using StubHub for last-minute tickets since the platform is protected by the FanProtect Program and guarantees protection from fraud and scams.

Stevie Nicks is the kind of artist who needs little introduction. She’s the frontwoman of the legendary 1970s rock band Fleetwood Mac, known for hits like “Rhiannon” and “Landslide”, among many, many others. Nicks is a powerhouse as a solo artist as well, though her most recent solo album 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault came out almost a decade ago.

Today, Nicks appears to be focusing more on touring. The 2023 leg of her tour was packed with dates, and it looks like the 2024 leg of her tour will be similarly busy. Her previous tour was the 24 Karat Gold Tour in 2017, and Nicks hasn’t lost any of her mojo this time around. The Live in Concert Tour promises to be one hell of an event for Nicks and Fleetwood Mac fans!

Historically, Stevie Nicks tends to sell out her concerts very quickly. It doesn’t look like any of the announced tour dates have sold out yet, but you definitely don’t want to wait. Get your hands on tickets before it’s too late!

Stevie Nicks: Live in Concert Tour 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Stevie Nicks 2024 tour go on sale?

All of the announced tour dates for the Stevie Nicks: Live in Concert Tour are available for general sale. Any presale events have since passed.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Stevie Nicks 2024 tour?

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform for this tour, but tickets are also available via StubHub. Some tour dates have tickets available via partner sites, particularly the festival dates.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Stevie Nicks 2024 tour?

Unfortunately, all presale events and early access opportunities for this tour have ended. Luckily, it doesn’t look like any of the tour dates have sold out quite yet, so there’s still time to get your hands on tickets!

How much do Stevie Nicks 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

The cost of this tour’s tickets will vary significantly. It all depends on when, where, and how your buy your tickets and which seats you pick. After a quick look on Ticketmaster, though, it looks like the current price range for general sale tickets is around $60 to $500. This price range will likely fluctuate as tour dates get closer.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Stevie Nicks 2024 tour?

There do not appear to be any meet-and-great packages available for this tour, nor are there any notable VIP packages available for this tour. However, some of the festivals where Nicks will be performing offer VIP and upgraded ticket packages that may be worth looking into if they are not already sold out.

Are there opening acts or special guests for the Stevie Nicks 2024 tour?

It doesn’t look like Nicks has any openers for this tour, but keep an eye out if any are announced in the coming months.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

We recommend using StubHub to avoid scams and fake tickets. StubHub purchases are backed by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no need to worry about fraudulent tickets or having your hard-earned money stolen.

February 14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park/Elmont, NY

February 17 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

February 21 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena – Greenville, SC

February 24 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL

February 28 – Smoothie King Center – New Orleans, LA

March 3 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

March 6 – Simmons Bank Arena – North Little Rock, AR

March 9 – AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX *With Billy Joel

May 3 – Lovin’ Life Fest – Charlotte, NC

May 4 – Lovin’ Life Fest – Charlotte, NC

May 5 – Lovin’ Life Fest – Charlotte, NC

May 7 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis, MO

May 10 – WinStar World Casino & Resort – Thackerville, OK

May 14 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

May 18 – Frost Bank Center – San Antonio, TX

May 21 – Yaamava Resort & Casino – Highland, CA

May 24 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 27 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

May 30 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

June 4 – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, IN

June 9 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT

June 12 – MVP Arena – Albany, NY

June 15 – Hersheypark Stadium – Hershey, PA

June 18 – Van Andel Arena – Grand Rapids, MI

June 21 – Soldier Field – Chicago, IL *With Billy Joel

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

