3 Rock Songs That Changed Meaning After the Singer Got Older

Music isn’t just about the song itself; it’s about who’s singing it. The artist gives us context for the song’s subject matter, and as they age, their songs grow with them. The three rock songs below all changed in meaning as their artists grew older. These turned from momentary hits into enduring, artistic messages, just as long-lasting as the icons that made them.

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“Landslide” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” was touching in its day. But anytime an aging Stevie Nicks sings it, it takes on a new life. It turns from a young, naive musing on growing older to a time-honored message from a wise woman.



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The lines “But time makes you bolder / Even children get older / And I’m gettin’ older, too,” feel all the more pointed and touching when 70-something Nicks sings them. This is Nicks’ theme song, and it’s grown up with her. It will never sour. It’s as evergreen as Nicks herself.

“Glory Days” — Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen’s “Glory Days” is about the dangers of living in the past. “Well, they’ll pass you by, glory days / In the wink of a young girl’s eye, glory days,” the lyrics read. Though this song was a cautionary tale when it was released, it’s become even more tender as Springsteen himself looks back on his glory days.

When we hear Springsteen sing this song as an older artist, we can’t help but see it as a message to his younger self. It feels like the connective tissue between Springsteen’s early years and his modern life.

“Boys Of Summer” — Don Henley

Don Henley’s “Boys Of Summer” has always been about nostalgia, but its effects have doubled as the years have gone on. Now, when Henley sings, “I can tell you, my love for you will still be strong / After the boys of summer have gone,” it feels even more wistful and nostalgic.

What was once a youthful musing about coming of age is now a powerful testament to memory and youth from an elder perspective. This is the kind of song that grows with its artist. It will continue to become even more poignant as the years pass. Henley was nearly prescient in his writing about youth, as if he already had a perspective of his older self.

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