4 of the Best First Lyrics of 70s Classic Rock

There’s definitely something to be said for a killer opening line. From Bruce Springsteen to Creedence Clearwater Revival, here are some of the best first lyrics of 70s classic rock.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

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“In the day, we sweat it out on the streets of a runaway American dream / At night, we ride through the mansions of glory in suicide machines.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Springsteen wrote “Born To Run” at his New Jersey home in 1974. Apparently, he chose the title because he thought it suggested “cinematic drama.” “Born To Run” is one of those songs that perfectly encapsulates the vibe of being young and alive. Honestly, I couldn’t think of better opening lines that capture that feeling.

“Stairway To Heaven” by Led Zeppelin

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“There’s a lady who’s sure all that glitters is gold / And she’s buying a stairway to Heaven.”

Most of the lyrics to “Stairway To Heaven” were improvised by Robert Plant one night at Headley Grange. Jimmy Page wrote most of the music for the song over a long period.

“Sister Golden Hair” by America

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“Well, I tried to make it Sunday, but I got so damn depressed / That I set my sights on Monday and I got myself undressed.”

“Sister Golden Hair” was America’s second No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100. According to Gerry Beckley, who wrote the song, there wasn’t an actual muse for this song. It was more so inspired by Jackson Browne’s writing style. As Beckley told John Corbett, “Sister Golden Hair” was written using the “L.A. approach to just genuine observation,” songwriting-wise.

“Have You Ever Seen The Rain” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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“Someone told me long ago / There’s a calm before the storm / I know, it’s been comin’ for some time.”

This song sings about how two things can be true. As songwriter John Fogerty told Rolling Stone, per American Songwriter: “That song is really about the impending breakup of Creedence. The imagery is, you can have a bright, beautiful, sunny day, and it can be raining at the same time.” The band broke up in 1972, about two years after the song’s release.

Photo by: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns